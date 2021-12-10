Science, innovation and technology lead the charge to slow climate change

While food fuels the human body, energy sustains the heartbeat of modern society.

The energy challenge we face today is two-fold: We need to meet the energy needs of a growing global population while minimising the environmental impact of its production.

The aviation sector is one where the use of cleaner fuels could make a huge positive impact. Blazing the trail is Finnish energy giant Neste that produces sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Unlike its fossil-based counterparts, SAF is produced from renewable waste and residues such as used cooking oil and animal fat wastes. Fully compatible with aircraft engines and existing fuel supply infrastructure, SAF reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 per cent over the life cycle compared to fossil jet fuel*.

In 2017, Singapore Airlines (SIA) trialled SAF for three months on 12 flights between Singapore and San Francisco as part of a series of green package flights. Coupled with optimised air traffic management procedures, the flights saved 320 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the process.

In January 2020, SIA entered into a year-long partnership with Swedish airport operator Swedavia. As part of Swedavia’s SAF incentive scheme, SIA began to use a blend of jet fuel and SAF on flights between Stockholm and Moscow. The company plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and continues to keep a lookout for opportunities to use SAF.

One of the challenges to the more widespread use of SAF is its limited supply currently, which results in a high price point. Today, SAF is three to five times more expensive than conventional jet fuel, hindering its scalability. However, this premium is expected to decrease over time as supply scales up.

Ms Lee Wen Fen, senior vice president of corporate planning at SIA, is optimistic about the future of SAF. “A collaborative effort among all stakeholders within the aviation industry is paramount to the large scale production and deployment of SAF. This will ensure that the deployment of SAF becomes more affordable for the airlines and our customers, making it a lot more affordable for everyone to travel sustainably. Our customers can join us in our journey towards sustainability too, when they recognise the benefits of emissions reduction and increase the uptake of SAF over time,” she shared.

Looking ahead in 2022, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Temasek and SIA will begin a year-long pilot programme for SAF at Changi Airport.

Additionally, Neste is currently expanding its production capacity of SAF in Singapore to reach one million tons per annum by the first quarter of 2023. That arrives at an important inflection point as borders gradually reopen with more air travel on the horizon.

ONE MAN’S TRASH IS ANOTHER MAN’S TREASURE