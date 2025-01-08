A second act: Embracing purpose through nursing in later years
After three decades in the corporate world, Mr Khaider Khalid has found new meaning by caring for others as a registered nurse.
For much of his career, Mr Khaider Khalid thrived in the fast-paced IT sector of the banking industry. But as he approached his late 50s, a series of sobering events prompted him to reconsider his path. Colleagues younger than him were grappling with serious health issues such as high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.
“What is wealth if I’m sick?” he wondered. “Anything can happen, and while the company can easily replace me, my family would be left grieving.”
These reflections shifted his priorities. Quality time with his wife, three daughters aged 31, 27 and 23, and his elderly parents took on greater significance. He also began envisioning what his later years might hold.
Instead of slowing down, Mr Khaider chose to embrace change. He sought a career with deeper meaning and a focus on well-being – for himself and for others. Nursing emerged as the natural choice. Today, at 60, he has embarked on his second act as a registered nurse.
A NEW CAREER BEGINS IN THE CLASSROOM
Mr Khaider traded his corporate title for a fresh start in healthcare, enrolling in the Bachelor of Science (Nursing) programme at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 2022 through Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme.
Although initially concerned about his decision to return to school, his family rallied behind him when they saw his commitment. His two oldest daughters even served as guarantors for his application.
Returning to his alma mater more than three decades after earning a degree in computer science, Mr Khaider was struck by the university’s transformation. New buildings and roads marked the changes, yet he found comfort in seeing familiar landmarks that had remained.
In the classroom, his corporate leadership skills proved invaluable in group projects, where he kept timelines and progress on track. At the same time, his young classmates introduced him to modern learning tools, including taking notes on tablets and creating presentations with Slidesgo instead of PowerPoint.
Rather than viewing his age as a limitation, Mr Khaider saw it as an advantage. His willingness to learn from classmates – many the same age as his youngest daughter – helped him quickly overcome the initial awkwardness of being the oldest in his cohort. While pulling all-nighters was no longer feasible, his well-honed people skills gave him an edge both in school and in healthcare settings.
“I wasn’t too tense during presentations or afraid to speak up or ask questions in class,” he said. “I also found it easier to connect with patients in the hospital.”
Graduating in 2024, Mr Khaider described earning a nursing degree as a deeply rewarding achievement. His journey has been recognised by NUS president Prof Tan Eng Chye, who highlighted him as an inspiring example of how to embrace new challenges later in life.
GAINING FULFILMENT BY PROVIDING CARE
Currently, Mr Khaider is serving a three-year bond as a registered nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, a role he took on in August 2024. His responsibilities include patient admissions and discharges, administering medications, conducting assessments, and coordinating with medical, nursing and allied health professionals to manage patients’ ongoing care.
Mr Khaider plans to continue expanding his skills and advancing his nursing career in local hospitals over the next decade. He hopes to use his expertise to care for his family and support volunteer efforts, both locally and overseas. “After I reach 70, I may transition to community nursing if I need to slow down,” he added.
In the meantime, he stays updated on healthcare developments and keeps fit by cycling 10km home from the hospital whenever the weather permits.
“The most rewarding part of being a nurse is seeing patients smile as they recover. Now, I can see the direct impact of my work, unlike in my previous job, where I rarely knew who benefitted from my long hours,” he noted.
For peers considering more fulfilling work in their later years, Mr Khaider likens the journey to climbing two mountains. “The first mountain is about building wealth, career and ambition for yourself and your family. The second is about what truly matters – pursuing your passions and contributing to others,” he said. “Age is just a number. Stay curious and active, and wake up each day ready to achieve something meaningful.”
