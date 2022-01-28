See the world through bold viewpoints with the vivo X70 Series 5G featuring ZEISS optics

That well-picked OOTD, the shot of you attempting the bungee jump, the birthday celebration you had with your BFF. They may not all be glamorous, but each picture expresses the mood of the moment, and each conveys a unique story. Now, with vivo’s new X70 and X70 Pro, everyone can be a master storyteller.

Co-engineered with German optics brand ZEISS, smartphone maker vivo is presenting a vivid era for mobile imaging with its premium flagship model. With today’s generation constantly archiving their lives visually, the latest technology comes forth through the X70 and X70 Pro to capture every moment with playful alacrity.

FOCUS ON WHAT MATTERS

As any photographer will tell you, lighting is everything. The right angle can bestow your subject with a backlit silhouette to bring out drama, and a beam of sunlight can illuminate one in the midst of a busy background. But there are also times when light can keep you from taking a nice shot.

While glass appears to be transparent, the material refracts light in small amounts, reducing luminosity or causing light distortions that may result in poorer pictures. Think of the time when you tried to take a picture from a cafe window and the reflection obscured that portrait through the window. Or when strong light from the sun or lamps at night threw up flares and washed out the colours of the shot.

It may seem counterintuitive, but an extra coating designed to mitigate this effect can bring users more vivid captures by reducing reflections, stray light or ghosting effects.

Decades of precise engineering and development from ZEISS have produced the innovative T* Coating to minimise such limitations. Guiding light through the glass accurately, it empowers the camera lenses of the vivo X70 Series 5G to produce true-to-life colours and clarity in wider scenarios. It means better videos, too, with modes such as Super Night Video capturing clearer videos even in low-light settings.

ZEISS T* Coating reduces stray light and ghosting effects to capture true colours whether it's day or night.



“Once again, vivo is breaking boundaries by delivering exceptional mobile photography advancements,” said Mr Spark Ni, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of vivo. “Smartphones are trustworthy tools for users to capture memories, a digital gateway to tell their own stories and share those creations with the world. With the X70 Series 5G, vivo is actively closing the gap between mobile and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovation with cutting-edge technology.”

DYNAMIC STORYTELLING

Even DSLR users cannot deny the convenience presets offer them. Along with the previous iteration, the vivo-ZEISS collaboration includes three additional ZEISS Style Portrait features inspired by the company’s iconic lenses – Distagon, Planar and Sonnar.

Distagon brings theatrical dynamism with its anamorphic effect, producing a dramatic flair that exudes Hollywood filmmaking aesthetics, ideal for architecture and interiors. Planar offers portrait photographers a pleasing classic bokeh effect, letting subjects come forth in their storytelling. And for portraiture with depth and clarity, Sonnar creates a smooth, creamy bokeh effect for one to document events.

Experience the unique features of the iconic ZEISS lenses.



Supporting these stylistic features is vivo’s own software, calibrated with first-class computational imaging features and rendered through the 32MP front camera in both models. The X70 Pro inspires with its extreme lucidity, including a quad-camera system with a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera, 12MP portrait, 12MP wide-angle and 8MP periscope. The X70 offers an equally powerful triple-camera system, with a 40MP Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera, 12MP portrait and 12MP wide-angle equipped to handle multiple scenarios.

Combined, the hardware and software tools in the vivo X70 Series 5G help to uncover the unique voice in aspiring storytellers as they explore their own visual expression with cutting-edge technology.

NOCTURNAL TALES

Many would have encountered difficulties in snapping clear pictures at night or at places with dim settings. The Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera means the X70 and X70 Pro are equipped for sharp captures round the clock. Enhanced with Gimbal Stabilisation 3.0 technology that’s supported by a bespoke Sony IMX766V sensor, users can confidently produce razor-sharp shots that don’t miss a thing.

Gimbal Stabilisation 3.0 delivers crystal clear shots and stability with amazing light sensitivity.



With rapid advancements in tech, videos are fast becoming the medium of choice for content makers. The VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video technology delivers moving footage that looks professional with its intelligent and dynamic anti-shake system.

The vivo X70 Series 5G, co-engineered with ZEISS technology, offers high-performing imaging solutions, such as Real-Time Extreme Night Vision to edit brightness instantly in dark environments, or Super Night Video to capture the cinematics in low light. You could be filming your exploration of night cycling or jogging trails for fellow enthusiasts or capturing celebratory memories at a club or atmospheric restaurant – the vivo X70 and X70 Pro will handle them with equal aplomb.

To distinguish the flagship smartphone, vivo has wrapped the X70 and X70 Pro with a proprietary industrial design process – Fluorite AG. It imbues the phone with a shimmering fluorescent effect under the light, created by the crystallised glass with a prismatic surface. Available in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black, the colourways allude to the rare beauty of hidden light visible only in certain conditions – much as one will be able to reveal new perspectives through the imaging power of the new smartphones.

Inspired by nature, the X70 Series 5G comes in two distinct colours, Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black.



The vivo X70 Series 5G is available in Singapore via major telcos including M1, Singtel, StarHub, vivo’s official store on Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee, consumer electronics and IT stores, authorised retailers and vivo’s concept store at Causeway Point.

The recommended retail price for the vivo X70 (without contract) and vivo X70 Pro (without contract) is S$949 and S$1,199, respectively. Receive premium gifts worth up to S$168.90 with every purchase of the vivo X70 or vivo X70 Pro, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.