Selangor Aviation Show 2021: Taking aerospace to new heights

With the gradual easing of travel restrictions the world over, the global aviation industry is anticipated to soar once again. The inaugural Selangor Aviation Show – scheduled to be held between Nov 25 and 27 at SkyPark Regional Aviation Centre Subang, Malaysia – comes at an opportune time.

Organised by Invest Selangor and its dedicated aerospace division S-DAICO (Selangor Darul Ehsan Aerospace Industry Coordination Office), the show aims to be a catalyst for key aerospace players to network and share knowledge to help revitalise the battered industry in a post-COVID-19 environment.

Featuring a high-octane series of activities, including a networking night, static aircraft showcase, exhibition, forum and educational open day, the three-day event looks set to attract movers and shakers in the aviation industry, such as government trade and diplomacy officials, entrepreneurs, investors, multinational corporations, industrial developers, financial institutions and aerospace manufacturers.

Attendees can expect to meet and connect with industry decision-makers, explore the latest aerospace technologies, seek out fresh opportunities and witness magnificent aircrafts on display.

SELANGOR: THE ASEAN BUSINESS AND GENERAL AVIATION HUB

The Selangor Aviation Show is themed “Selangor, the ASEAN Business and General Aviation Hub”. The opening will be attended by key stakeholders from the industry as well as from Selangor state, while the networking nights on Nov 25 and 26 will feature a curated guest list of industry players. To address the aerospace industry’s most pressing challenges, the forum and talk show on Nov 25 and 26 invite experts from around the globe to share their insights and network with participants.

The Static Aircraft Showcase, which runs from Nov 25 to 27, will awe visitors with its exciting line-up of business jets, helicopters and other aircraft, and the exhibition on the same dates will showcase the future of business and general aviation.

On Nov 27, the Selangor Aviation Show opens to the public with a focus on young aerospace enthusiasts: EDU Open Day seeks to attract future talent by offering them a taste of the industry’s vast career and learning opportunities.

Mr Amirudin Bin Shari, Chief Minister of Selangor, urged businesses and general aviation players to put aside uncertainty and pessimism and approach the Selangor Aviation Show as a “reset button” for the aerospace sector, post-COVID-19. “With the full support of the industry, I am convinced that we can significantly grow the business and general aviation industry together and make the Selangor Aviation Show a permanent event in the regional aviation calendar,” he said.

A RISING PLAYER IN AVIATION

Selangor is home to Subang International Airport, also known as the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, which serves as the heart of an aerospace ecosystem that attracts industry players like multinationals Spirit AeroSystems and Airbus Helicopters. It is supported by KL International Airport, which is fast becoming an attractive destination of its own with companies like Malaysia Airlines Engineering and Sepang Aircraft Engineering – an Airbus affiliate – adding to the thriving atmosphere of growth.

Selangor’s aerospace ecosystem consists of a wide range of activities like parts manufacturing, electrical part servicing, aircraft MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul), design and systems integration, aircraft interiors, and drone and unmanned aerial vehicles research and development.

Building on its strengths, the state of Selangor is also a proactive investor, having developed the Selangor Aerospace Action Plan 2020-2030 to identify and grow core industry sectors such as aerospace manufacturing, systems integration, engineering and design, and training and education.

Within Malaysia, more than 62 per cent of the country’s aerospace and aviation-related activities are already in or around Selangor. According to the action plan, more initiatives are in the works to further strengthen Selangor’s position as an aerospace cluster of the future, such as a training facility and programme, and the construction of an aerospace park and general aviation city for activities such as aircraft tear-down and recycling.

The Selangor State Executive Councillor for Industry and Trade, Mr Teng Chang Khim, said the goal is for the Selangor Aviation Show to become a regional networking event dedicated to the aerospace industry’s business and general aviation segments. “We are excited for Selangor Aviation Show 2021 to play a pivotal role in bridging the link between industry players and domestic and regional partners – and subsequently making Selangor the ASEAN business and general aviation hub.”

