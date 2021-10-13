Setting a new bar in reusable, stylish and effective face masks

What makes an ideal face mask? That was the question local fashion brand ActiveCool sought to answer.

With its roots in corporate apparel customisation, the small-to-medium enterprise (SME) saw an opportunity emerge following changes to the way we work, live and play after the onset of COVID-19.

There was a dire lack of reusable, fashion-forward face masks that could meet the filtration standards of single-use, medical-grade masks. Consumers often had to sift among a few variables such as safety, comfort, fashion and sustainable practices when deciding on their go-to mask type.

“Everyone should have access to good, reusable masks to keep the wearer and people around safe, while reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr Steven Tan, director and head of research and development (R&D) at ActiveCool.

Despite the brand’s unassuming size, ActiveCool consistently strives to innovate and improve upon iterations of its fabric technology in order to produce reusable masks that meet health and safety guidelines.

Unlike standard cloth masks, which do not have filters and tend to offer low protection against the tiny molecules of the novel coronavirus, ActiveCool’s lab-certified reusable masks maintain a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of more than or equal to 95 per cent, with 94 per cent bacteria-reducing action.

With ease of use and sustainability being top of mind, ActiveCool’s product removes the need for filter replacements, so one can keep using their favourite masks time and again.

User comfort is a top priority for ActiveCool; each mask uses soft, water-repellent, quick-dry fabric, designed to be highly breathable while eliminating odour. True to its fashion roots, the company also ensures that the masks look great – with safe ink customisation options that don’t irritate the skin.

RIGOROUS STANDARDS FOR PROLONGED EFFICACY