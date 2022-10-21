Shaping a more sustainable and secure food future for all

Imagine a perfectly marbled cut of Wagyu beef on your plate – fresh from the 3D printers of an agri-food tech company. Cultured meat, aquaculture produce and alternative proteins such as plant-based eggs could become part of our regular diet sooner than we think.

Amid climate change and threats to global food supplies, nations are striving to build more resilient food systems. Singapore, for example, is working towards strengthening its food security with the 30 by 30 goal – to be able to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030. To hit this target, food producers need to adopt new agri-tech innovations and technologies to ramp up production and develop more sustainable food systems.

Bringing local and regional industry players together to facilitate this move is the inaugural Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA) 2022, happening from Oct 26 to 28 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre Halls A and B. Held as part of the Singapore International Agri-Food Week, the trade exhibition will see over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries sharing their strategies and solutions in contributing to a vibrant agri-food hub in Asia.

BUILDING A NETWORK FOR CHANGE

Organised by events management consultancy Constellar, AFTEA aims to be Singapore’s first focused exhibition platform for emerging and established agri-food businesses in the region to launch, showcase and testbed their innovations and solutions.

As food security remains a key area of focus among global leaders, there is an increasing need for more sustainable agricultural development as well as the accelerated adoption of technology and innovation to improve the quality, efficiency and output of agri-food products.

Mr Jean-François Quentin, group CEO of Constellar, said: “By bringing together the entire ecosystem – local and global agri-food businesses, urban and smart food producers and dealers, manufacturers, growers, solutions providers, start-ups and investors – we hope attendees will be able to collaborate, exchange knowledge and grow their network in a meaningful way.”

Crucial to the successful planning and execution of AFTEA is the international partnership with the German Agricultural Society (DLG), a non-profit organisation founded in 1885 that supports developments in the agriculture, agri-business and the food industries. Working together with DLG enabled Constellar to successfully market AFTEA in Europe and invite foreign delegates to participate in the inaugural trade exhibition.

OPENING DOORS AND STRENGTHENING TIES

For Steakholder Foods, which recently printed the world’s first 100g steak, AFTEA is a key platform to showcase its proprietary 3D meat printer and scout for potential partners to come onboard as a “Steakholder”. The Israel-based novel food developer is on a mission to make meat sustainable and slaughter-free, using advanced cellular biology technologies to allow diners to continue enjoying their choice meats, while doing right by the environment.

Said Mr Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods: “We believe 3D bioprinting is the most effective way to recreate the complex tissue patterns and structure of whole meat cuts, such as steak.”