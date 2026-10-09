Shingles and RSV affect more than the skin and lungs respectively – they can also put the heart at risk

Through these conversations, Mr Sato has found that recognising the name of the disease does not always mean understanding its effects. “Take shingles for example. Many people have heard of it, but they don’t know the risks, potential complications and impact it can have on their body in both the short and long term,” he said.

THE LINK BETWEEN INFECTIONS AND HEART HEALTH

Diet, exercise, blood pressure and cholesterol are often the first things that come to mind when we think about protecting the heart. But some infections may also increase cardiovascular risk.

“When an infection strikes, the body launches an aggressive immune defence that can unintentionally damage the heart and blood vessels,” said Professor Tan Huay Cheem, chairman of SHF, and senior adviser and senior consultant with the Department of Cardiology at National University Heart Centre, Singapore.

While both RSV and shingles have been linked to cardiovascular events, they affect the body differently.

RSV: WHEN LUNG INFECTION PUTS THE HEART UNDER EXTRA STRAIN

RSV primarily affects the respiratory system. In more serious cases, the strain it places on the lungs can also affect the heart. Low oxygen levels can make the heart work harder to compensate, explained Prof Tan. The infection may also be associated with inflammation of the heart muscle.

A clinical study found that out of a total of 6,248 older adults hospitalised with RSV, about 14 to 22 per cent experienced an acute cardiac event1, such as heart failure, an irregular heartbeat or a heart attack.

Older age can add to this vulnerability as immune function declines. People with diabetes, coronary artery disease, heart failure or compromised immunity may face additional risk.

But having no known history of heart disease does not mean there is no risk. Prof Tan said one in 12 older adults hospitalised with RSV who had no previous history of heart disease still experienced an acute cardiac event2. In some cases, he explained, the stress placed on the body by an infection may bring previously undiagnosed cardiovascular disease to light.

In addition, studies have found associations between RSV and cardiovascular risk beyond the acute phase, although the length of this period varies across studies3.