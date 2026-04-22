Shingles: More than a rash, a painful condition not to ignore
The OG Gang share their experiences with shingles, a viral infection that can lead to lingering nerve pain and serious complications, especially in those aged 50 and above.
When Mediacorp artiste and member of the OG Gang member Chen Shu Cheng first noticed small, red, itchy spots on the right side of his waist, he initially mistook them for eczema. The spots later developed into a 10cm-wide patch of blistered skin that caused persistent stinging pain, and he was eventually diagnosed with shingles. Although that was more than 10 years ago, the painful episode remains vivid for him.
Shingles is a viral infection that results from the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox. Long after an individual has recovered from chickenpox, the virus can remain within the nerve cells and be reactivated in the form of shingles, or herpes zoster.
The most common symptom is a burning, stabbing or throbbing rash on the body or face, followed by fever, headache, chills, fatigue and an upset stomach. Some individuals may experience postherpetic neuralgia, a form of nerve pain that can last for months or even years after treatment and recovery. In some cases, shingles has also been linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke for up to a year after infection.
Singapore sees an estimated 30,000 shingles cases annually. Adults aged 50 and above, whose immune systems tend to weaken with age, are more prone to developing shingles. They are also more likely to experience complications. About half report persistent nerve pain for at least a month after the rash first appears, while one in five experience it for more than six months*.
BEYOND THE RASH: HOW SHINGLES IMPACTS DAILY LIVING
For Mr Chen, the most unforgettable part was the itching and stinging pain. “It felt like ants were biting me, but I couldn’t scratch. It was unbearable,” said the 76-year-old.
In addition to the physical discomfort, shingles affected Mr Chen’s well-being and daily life. Throughout his three to four weeks of recovery, he experienced insomnia and low energy.
Mr Richard Low, 73, who is also part of the OG Gang, similarly did not realise at first that he had shingles. While on holiday in China about 13 years ago, a small red dot on his left eyelid grew over four days into a larger patch on his forehead, covered in blisters filled with white fluid.
Mr Low said: “Fortunately, a friend from Singapore who joined our trip recognised it as shingles because he had experienced it before. His shingles had spread from his eyelid too, and he warned me to seek treatment immediately or I could go blind in my left eye.”
In rare cases, when shingles affects areas near the ears or eyes, it can lead to complications such as hearing or vision loss, facial paralysis and brain inflammation.
The prospect of losing his eyesight terrified Mr Low, who promptly sought medical care at a hospital in Guangzhou. There, he underwent intravenous treatment sessions lasting three hours each over two days.
“Before this, I mistakenly thought shingles only appeared on the chest or abdomen, so I didn’t take my symptoms seriously,” he shared.
Early treatment was key to his recovery. Antiviral therapies, used to reduce the severity and duration of shingles, are most effective when administered within the first three days of symptom onset.
After treatment, Mr Low was able to continue his holiday with the help of medication.
“The golden treatment window is within 72 hours, so don’t delay,” he said. “Seek medical attention immediately if you notice symptoms.”
PREVENTING SHINGLES FOR PEACE OF MIND
While Mr Zhu Hou Ren, 71, is the only member of the OG Gang who has not personally experienced shingles, his pregnant daughter-in-law developed the disease last April, just three weeks before her due date.
“My wife and I were very anxious about my daughter-in-law’s health and concerned about the baby,” he shared. “Fortunately, she stayed calm and saw a doctor within the 72-hour window.”
The pain and itching on his daughter-in-law’s neck subsided after a week, and she made a full recovery in time to give birth to their first grandchild.
Beyond the physical symptoms, shingles can affect an individual’s ability to maintain daily routines and social interactions. Mr Zhu said his positive mental health comes from going out regularly and interacting with friends – activities that would be severely curtailed by shingles.
“Many seniors take good care of themselves, but they shouldn’t assume they are completely safe,” he said. “People over 50 – even those with strong immune systems – are still at risk of shingles. It’s advisable to consult a doctor, who can provide personalised advice based on individual health conditions.”
If you are aged 50 and above, consult a healthcare professional about shingles.
*n=69 patients aged >50 years (N=164)
This health message is intended for audiences in Singapore only and is meant for disease awareness and educational purposes. Speak to your healthcare professional to learn more about shingles. Information in this article is valid as of <insert publication date> For reporting of adverse events, write to sg.drugsafety [at] gsk.com (sg[dot]drugsafety[at]gsk[dot]com). All images used in this material are for illustration purposes only. 2026 GSK group of companies or its licensor. NP-SG-HZU-ADVR-260003. Approval date: April 2026