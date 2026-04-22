Shingles: More than a rash, a painful condition not to ignore

Singapore sees an estimated 30,000 shingles cases annually. Adults aged 50 and above, whose immune systems tend to weaken with age, are more prone to developing shingles. They are also more likely to experience complications. About half report persistent nerve pain for at least a month after the rash first appears, while one in five experience it for more than six months*.

BEYOND THE RASH: HOW SHINGLES IMPACTS DAILY LIVING

For Mr Chen, the most unforgettable part was the itching and stinging pain. “It felt like ants were biting me, but I couldn’t scratch. It was unbearable,” said the 76-year-old.

In addition to the physical discomfort, shingles affected Mr Chen’s well-being and daily life. Throughout his three to four weeks of recovery, he experienced insomnia and low energy.

Mr Richard Low, 73, who is also part of the OG Gang, similarly did not realise at first that he had shingles. While on holiday in China about 13 years ago, a small red dot on his left eyelid grew over four days into a larger patch on his forehead, covered in blisters filled with white fluid.

Mr Low said: “Fortunately, a friend from Singapore who joined our trip recognised it as shingles because he had experienced it before. His shingles had spread from his eyelid too, and he warned me to seek treatment immediately or I could go blind in my left eye.”

In rare cases, when shingles affects areas near the ears or eyes, it can lead to complications such as hearing or vision loss, facial paralysis and brain inflammation.

The prospect of losing his eyesight terrified Mr Low, who promptly sought medical care at a hospital in Guangzhou. There, he underwent intravenous treatment sessions lasting three hours each over two days.

“Before this, I mistakenly thought shingles only appeared on the chest or abdomen, so I didn’t take my symptoms seriously,” he shared.

Early treatment was key to his recovery. Antiviral therapies, used to reduce the severity and duration of shingles, are most effective when administered within the first three days of symptom onset.

After treatment, Mr Low was able to continue his holiday with the help of medication.

“The golden treatment window is within 72 hours, so don’t delay,” he said. “Seek medical attention immediately if you notice symptoms.”