Shopee Mall: Turning year-end festivities into a win-win for both brands and consumers

If you’ve ever found yourself captivated by the endless product options on Shopee Mall, you’re not alone.

With over 30,000 brands across numerous categories, Shopee Mall has become one of the leading online malls in the region for everything, from home and living items to high-end labels.

Since its launch five years ago, the online platform has been a hit with shoppers, no doubt thanks to its three guarantees – 100 per cent authentic products, free returns and free shipping.

Last year, the platform had three times as many orders on Shopee Mall across its year-end shopping campaign and almost three times growth in traffic. The rising demand for digital luxury shopping also led to the launch of Shopee Premium, which is now home to upmarket fashion and beauty brands like Furla, MCM and Sulwhasoo.

Shopee puts users’ needs at the heart of everything they do, said Shopee's regional managing director Ian Ho.



Mr Ian Ho, regional managing director of Shopee, shared that Shopee Mall is powering a new future for brands and e-commerce in the region. By leveraging enhanced marketing and data tools, the platform can better serve existing customers as well as capture growth with new ones.

He said: "Shopee continues to stay ahead of the curve by putting users’ needs at the heart of everything we do. We learnt from our survey that 75 per cent of shoppers plan to spend more during year-end shopping periods. However, only 45 per cent of shoppers know which brands to buy during these seasonal shopping moments. To help brands capture these opportunities, Shopee works closely with brands to reach, engage and influence shoppers on their online purchase journey to convert them into lifetime customers."

TRANSFORMING DIGITAL RETAIL FOR BRANDS

Additionally, Shopee Mall allows for a social and entertaining experience. Shoppers can discover and engage with brands through core entertainment features such as in-app games and Shopee Live, where they can learn about the latest trends and products.

"We understand that our customers are always on the lookout for value deals and want to earn more rewards as they shop, especially during our year-end mega shopping campaigns," Mr Ho shared.

To cater to customers’ preferences, Shopee Mall Brand Memberships was developed to allow shoppers to earn rewards and stack vouchers to maximise their savings when they shop at brands’ official stores. Through these brand memberships, brands can go beyond discounts to build loyalty and deeper customer relationships.

Shopee has also invested in developing advanced digital tools to create more immersive shopping experiences that are exclusive to Shopee Mall. For instance, its BeautyCam is an augmented reality feature that enables shoppers to virtually "try on" cosmetics to choose the most suitable product for their skin tone. This has helped to increase product views, leading to higher sales conversion for beauty brands such as L'Oréal Paris and Maybelline.

BeautyCam is Shopee’s very own augmented reality "try-on" feature developed in partnership with ModiFace.



Brands can take advantage of Shopee's marketing solutions that help drive traffic to the app through its affiliate network of key opinion leaders, media, bloggers and cashback sites. This helps brands achieve measurable return on investment in expanding their online presence.

This has paid off, with many popular consumer brands hitting numerous growth milestones. For example, HP, which has had an official store on Shopee Mall since 2017, saw a 270 per cent year-on-year uplift in orders at this year’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Mr Ng Tian Chong, managing director for Greater Asia at HP, shared that HP views Shopee Mall as a growing part of its omnichannel strategy.

In addition to its popular laptops, HP sells office essentials such as printers, toners and inks on its Shopee page.



“Being on Shopee Mall has allowed HP to drive greater customer engagement and sales uplift. We use Shopee's engagement tools such as Shopee Live to reward shoppers and bring a new level of consumer-seller interaction through enriching content and initiatives such as lucky draw, and co-streaming with key opinion leaders and brand ambassadors,” he shared.

REACHING THE NEXT GENERATION OF DIGITAL LUXURY SHOPPERS

In October last year, Shopee launched Shopee Premium – an exclusive space featuring a curated selection of premium fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from luxury brands.

Shopee Premium, which can be accessed directly from the main Shopee home page, gives brands a space to share stories and customise content, producing an immersive experience that allows for a deeper connection with their customers.