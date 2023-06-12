Shopee’s new consumer protection initiative lets you shop with peace of mind

In today’s digital age, online shopping has revolutionised the way we procure goods. With a mere click, goods hailing from diverse corners of the globe become accessible, ready to be swiftly delivered to our doorsteps. The shopping experience is made even more enticing by irresistible credit card discounts and mega sale days offered across various e-commerce platforms.

But what can mar your experience is when the items you receive don’t quite match how they’ve been represented online – or worse yet, the eagerly awaited package fails to arrive altogether.



Last year, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) saw a 14.7 per cent increase in complaints pertaining to e-commerce purchases from the year before. These complaints included missing items, failed deliveries and defective or non-conforming goods.



To address these concerns and promote a safer online shopping experience, e-commerce platform Shopee has launched a new consumer protection initiative called Shop Safe with Shopee.

Mr Ian Ho, vice-president of Shopee, said: “With e-commerce becoming an intrinsic part of our everyday lives, safety has become the benchmark for Singaporean shoppers. Shop Safe with Shopee builds on our commitment to cultivate a safe and reliable e-marketplace environment, where shoppers and sellers alike can transact with peace of mind.”