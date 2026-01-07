Siam Piwat Group unveils Nextopia, a biophilic blueprint for sustainable retail

Known for developing some of Thailand’s most iconic retail destinations, Siam Piwat Group positions Nextopia as a new benchmark in green design. By integrating environmental principles into the physical and operational systems that underpin everyday retail activity – from construction materials to renewable energy – it underscores the belief that sustainability is most effective when embedded from the outset.

Sustainable features take tangible form throughout the space. The kinetic floor, for example, converts foot traffic into clean electricity. Climate-responsive systems such as floor radiant cooling and a striking three-storey indoor waterfall help regulate temperature and air quality while reducing energy demand.

This systems-based approach is strengthened through partnerships with international organisations, local enterprises and industry leaders. These include the United Nations and its agencies – the United Nations Children’s Fund, World Food Programme and World Wide Fund for Nature – as well as Thai conglomerates such as B.Grimm, SCG Decor, Indorama Ventures, Kasikornbank and Siam Cement Group. In total, Nextopia brings together more than 50 innovation partners and 30 community groups, reflecting the project’s wide-reaching spirit of collaboration.

Through this coalition, Nextopia’s biophilic design extends beyond infrastructure into how the space is experienced. From nature-inspired installations made with upcycled materials to sensory cues embedded throughout, each element reflects input from specialists in sustainability and design.

A SENSORIAL BLUEPRINT FOR SUSTAINABLE RETAIL