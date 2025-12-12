Siam Piwat Group’s Iconsiam named one of the world’s most influential retail destinations
Set along the Chao Phraya River, Iconsiam is a model for how design, culture and commerce can drive urban transformation in Thailand.
Bangkok has long held a reputation as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic shopping destinations – a city where gleaming malls, bustling street markets and independent boutiques offer everything from high fashion to local crafts.
One of the significant additions in recent years is Iconsiam – a large-scale riverfront development that blends retail, culture and urban renewal on one site. A joint venture between Siam Piwat Group, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation and Charoen Pokphand Group, the THB60 billion (S$2.4 billion) project opened in November 2018 and has since become one of Bangkok’s most striking malls, with more than 300 luxury boutiques, high-end restaurants, leading fashion and lifestyle brands – and even an indoor floating market.
Siam Piwat has played a prominent role in shaping Bangkok’s retail and lifestyle offerings, particularly through large-scale developments like Iconsiam. Its projects aim to connect business and community, while positioning Bangkok as a destination for global visitors.
SETTING THE BENCHMARK IN GLOBAL RETAIL
Iconsiam was recently named among the top three Most Influential Retail Property Projects of the Past 30 Years at the MAPIC Awards 2025 in Cannes. Often described as the Oscars of the retail industry, this year’s awards saw Iconsiam as the only Asian development to make the shortlist.
“This remarkable achievement is not just ours, but a shared triumph for all of Thailand,” said Siam Piwat Group CEO Chadatip Chutrakul, who also received a Pioneers of Places Lifetime Achievement Award at the event – one of only five global recipients and the sole honouree from Asia.
Mr Francesco Pupillo, director of the MAPIC Awards, described Iconsiam as “one of the most extraordinary retail destinations in the world”, highlighting how it “redefines the retail experience by blending design, innovation and culture – and showcases the spirit of Thailand and Bangkok on the world stage”.
A MALL UNLIKE ANY OTHER
Stretching across 750,000 sq m along the Chao Phraya River, Iconsiam is known for its premium retail offerings. Flagship stores for global luxury brands such as Rolex, Gucci and Cartier sit alongside Bangkok’s first official Apple store.
Shoppers will also find a strong local presence, with Thai labels ranging from ready-to-wear brand Jaspal to handmade ceramics and bamboo bags at Iconcraft.
The complex is home to the Seven Wonders of Iconsiam, which include Southeast Asia’s longest water feature, a multi-level floating market with goods from all 77 provinces of Thailand and a 10,000 sq m riverside park that regularly hosts events and festivals.
The development also features two luxury condominium towers that pair contemporary architecture with waterfront living – Magnolias Waterfront Residences at Iconsiam and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.
REVITALISING THE LOCAL COMMUNITY
Iconsiam’s success has helped transform surrounding communities, positioning the development as a model for sustainable urban growth.
The project has created more than 400,000 jobs, supported over 35,000 Thai entrepreneurs, and helped between 800 and 1,000 designers scale their businesses and share local craftsmanship with a broader audience. With more than 115 million visitors since its opening in 2018, the mall also plays a part in driving Bangkok’s wider economic development.
Its impact is particularly visible in surrounding Thonburi, where land values along Charoen Nakhon Road have tripled and riverside businesses have grown by more than 60 per cent, signalling its influence on tourism and regeneration.
“Iconsiam was built on the idea of creating shared value for everyone,” said Ms Chutrakul. “It has become a prototype for sustainable growth and a new model of collaboration within the retail sector – one that connects river, rail and road to drive progress and support the communities along the Chao Phraya River.”
She added that Siam Piwat remains committed to showcasing the richness of Thai culture through Iconsiam – and to demonstrating how a nation’s identity can be a driver of long-term value.
Find out how Iconsiam is redefining the relationship between commerce, culture and community – and how Siam Piwat Group is shaping the future of integrated urban development.