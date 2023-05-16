Singapore Inc: A global hub for brands and businesses

One organisation that has benefitted from Singapore’s thriving IP ecosystem and global connectivity is the V3 Group, whose V3 Brands subsidiary is headquartered in Singapore. V3 Brands’ portfolio includes V3 Gourmet as well as wellness lifestyle names that include OSIM and LAC.

“Singapore’s IP policies are balanced, well-regarded internationally, and support value creation for business builders,” said Mr Ron Sim, founder of V3 Group. “As markets continue to become more interconnected in the digital realm, growth and development will continue to be increasingly driven by intangible assets (IA) and IP,” he added.

A key part of leveraging IA and IP in digital spaces includes speedy trademark protection. To help businesses in this endeavour, IPOS enhanced its IPOS Go Mobile app to include a brand search function that allows users to search for similar business names, trademarks, web domains and social media usernames with just one click.

Leading lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer, has also been relying on Singapore’s IP ecosystem to facilitate the continuous expansion of its IP portfolio. Since 2005, it has filed over 3,000 patents, trademarks and registered designs – a testament to its unrelenting creative spirit.

Headquartered in both California and Singapore, Razer’s latest innovations, such as the world’s first dual-mode mini-LED display for laptops and intelligent dual-wireless connectivity for headsets, point to its ongoing investment in R&D to improve its products.

Said Razer’s senior legal director Elaine Tan: “We invest heavily in IP protection and IA generation. Singapore’s IP ecosystem has enabled us to protect our creations and recognise the innovation that our team has put into the products.”

Singapore’s rich local heritage has also fuelled the creative inspiration of RISIS to design uniquely Singaporean contemporary jewellery and keepsakes. The country's IP framework has helped RISIS protect its brand reputation and proprietary gold plating technology.

AN INNOVATION-LED GLOBAL BRAND HUB