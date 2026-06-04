The Singapore International Jewellery Expo returns in July with a new identity and refreshed show
Positioned as Asia’s main destination for global jewellery and watch brands, the show brings together rare gemstones, fine craftsmanship and notable pieces for collectors and trade professionals over four days.
The rarest jewellery is rarely found in mall window displays. It moves between ateliers in Paris, workshops in Italy and Hong Kong, and cutting centres in Antwerp before arriving at a handful of shows where serious collectors gather.
For over two decades, the Singapore International Jewellery Expo (SIJE) has been one such destination in Asia, bringing together fine jewellery and timepieces from across the industry over four days for collectors and trade professionals alike. It also serves as the anchor event of Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week, which runs from Jul 9 to 15.
BUILT AROUND ACCESS AND DISCOVERY
This year’s edition, which runs from Jul 9 to 12 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, marks a new chapter for SIJE. The show has refreshed its identity with a modernised logo featuring a diamond motif, alongside a deep purple palette long associated with luxury and royalty. More than a visual update, the rebrand signals a broader shift, with greater emphasis on accessibility and connection over the formality often associated with high jewellery.
“Every meaningful discovery begins with a journey,” said Dr Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia, which owns and manages SIJE. “At SIJE, that journey opens the door to the world's finest jewellery and timepieces, brought together so visitors can explore, compare and choose with confidence – all in one convenient setting.”
The show floor will also be updated, with improved navigation, dedicated discovery zones and an open lounge for visitors to meet or take a break between sessions. As part of SIJE’s digital transformation, an app will also be introduced to improve buyer experience, show navigation and buyer-exhibitor matching.
WHAT TO EXPECT THIS YEAR
The lineup will include Italian high jeweller Scavia, exhibiting at SIJE for the first time with pieces such as the Poseidon Lilac bracelet, set with diamonds, amethysts and moonstones. Independent watchmakers will appear alongside established names, while technology providers supporting the jewellery trade add another dimension to the show.
For collectors, the appeal lies in the chance to view rare gemstones, high jewellery and notable timepieces that do not usually reach the Singapore market. Among the pieces set to be shown is a ring by Italian high jeweller Zydo, centred on an untreated Sri Lankan sapphire of more than 27 carats and framed by over 10 carats of pear-shaped diamonds.
The programme will expand to include panel discussions with gem specialists across the four days. One session, Rare by Nature: An Honest Conversation About Coloured Gemstones in 2026, will feature former Piaget gemmologist Guillaume Chautru and private buyer Jessline Tan, discussing rarity, shrinking supply and how collectors are approaching coloured stones today.
As part of the show’s visitor experience, entry badges will come with selected deals at hotels, attractions and food and beverage venues across Singapore. SIJE attendees will also enjoy additional perks from selected partners of Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week.
For visitors, the value of SIJE lies not only in the rarity of the pieces on show, but in the opportunity to compare and consider them with the care that serious buying often requires.
The Singapore International Jewellery Expo 2026 runs from Jul 9 to 12. Register your complimentary attendance today.