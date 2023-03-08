The SkillsFuture Fellowships boosted his professional development and helped him give back to his field

As a strength and conditioning coach at the Singapore Sports School, Dr Sofyan Sahrom took an intellectual approach to a physically oriented job.

Working with a colleague, he created a research-driven strength and conditioning programme for the students, known as the Athletic Training Competency (ATC) approach. It focuses on improving a youth athlete’s strength and conditioning based on their individual maturation status and current physical competency, instead of academic level or chronological age.

The programme’s content was supported by the research Dr Sofyan had conducted as part of his masters degree thesis. The ATC has since become the foundation for several other handbooks, such as The Singapore Athlete Development Playbook and the Singapore Sport Institute-National Youth Sports Institute Consensus Statement on Strength and Conditioning for Youth Athletes.

After completing his master’s degree while working at the Singapore Sports School, he embarked on a full-time PhD, researching the biomechanics of the vertical jump at Edith Cowan University in Perth. He completed his doctorate in 2019 and is now a senior performance pathways scientist and team lead in physiology at the National Youth Sports Institute.

ON A QUEST TO DEEPEN HIS SKILLS