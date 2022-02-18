Skip those dry-cleaning visits while elevating your home hygiene routine

NO NEED TO PONDER ON THAT LAUNDER

If only fabrics were created equal. Materials like wool can shrink. Leather and suede – unless specially treated – can’t get wet, and delicate materials like chiffon often need the services of experts to maintain their condition. When put through regular wash, even everyday cotton wear will lose their form and vibrancy. With the BESPOKE AirDresser, different fabric types can now get the care they require, without you breaking a sweat.

With the JetSteam sanitising function, no harsh chemicals are required.



Place your item of choice in the BESPOKE AirDresser and let the JetSteam function sanitise the fabric with steam that kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses, and obliterates dust mites fully1. For parents who wish to go the extra step to protect their children, this sanitation solution is useful on school bags, bedding and soft toys. Those with allergies will also benefit from this powerful sanitising feature.



At the same time, JetAir delivers strong jets of air up and down the unit to remove dust and unpleasant odours from any fabric. For that thorough treatment, AirHangers with a hollow centre allow the air stream to flow through, cleaning both the inside and outside of clothes.

JetAir removes dust and odours from both the inside and outside of clothes.



To complete that all-round refresh, a built-in deodorising filter banishes 99 per cent of common odours2 that stay on clothing. From that sweaty pong after a workout to the persistent residual presence of tobacco or barbecue smoke, Samsung’s BESPOKE AirDresser eliminates the odours in a cinch. It even works on those musty wardrobe pieces you’ve forgotten about, delivering a second life to that classic number you’ve always loved.

NO MORE RAIN CHECKS

Singapore’s tropical climate means the weather can be too fickle or humid to effectively dry your clothes. A dryer’s great but is no place to throw in your specialty items, and under-utilisation is real when you only have a few pieces.

Samsung’s BESPOKE AirDresser utilises Heatpump Technology to offer a gentle yet effective way to dry your clothes with no worry of damage or shrinkage. It’s also ideal for those situations when you have just a few wet items that need drying pronto – that chiffon blouse and skirt for date night, perhaps?

Link your BESPOKE AirDresser to a compatible smart washing machine for an improved user experience.



AI Dry technology accelerates this process with a humidity sensor that intelligently monitors the dampness of the clothes and minimises the drying time accordingly. Hook this up with the Auto Cycle Link3 feature to a Samsung smart washer and you’ll receive recommendations on the optimal drying course when the washing is done. Speaking of quick, the BESPOKE AirDresser is able to deliver a crisp shirt in just 39 minutes. Together with the sanitising and cleaning cycles, you’re looking at little more than an hour for a fresh set of laundered clothes.

SMART CLOTHING CARE

Cleaning is a breeze, thanks to the AI Control panel and the SmartThings App.



The BESPOKE AirDresser’s slim profile and crystal mirror finish give it a sophisticated look that will complement your home. In line with its futuristic looks, the user experience is just as smart.

Its AI Control panel picks up on your most frequent cycles4 and presents them as your favourites to save time on reselection. When linked to the SmartThings App5, available on Android and iOS devices, you’ll gain remote control for maximum efficiency, and be able to start or pause any cycle while receiving notifications as to when a task is completed. There’s no need to plow through an instruction manual – helpful features such as Care Recipe recommend tailored cycles automatically when you input your fabric and garment type.

So yes, even if someone can’t be disturbed in the room where the BESPOKE AirDresser is working its magic – whether it’s because they are on that all-important Zoom meeting or taking an afternoon snooze – you can still easily find your most precious garments refreshed and ready to wear with just a few taps on your phone, wherever else you might be.

DESIGNED FOR ALL SCENARIOS

With the BESPOKE AirDresser, you can refresh your clothes every day.



With its gentle yet effective cleaning power, the versatile BESPOKE AirDresser works well in many situations.

If you’re one of those preparing to dust off your winter wear for a VTL adventure, revitalise it with a cycle designed for down jackets, wool and knit. Taking extra care during this pandemic season? Place your masks within for its own customised sanitisation cycle. Returning to the office? Toss your daily essentials into the unit for them to be ready the next day.

By offering a comprehensive approach, the Samsung BESPOKE AirDresser is reimagining laundry care for the new generation. No more multiple dry-cleaning runs, accumulating small loads and fretting about fabric damage. Now, with this smart laundry companion, you can set new ideals in home hygiene that make better sense to your life and schedule.

From now till May 2, 2022, get a free Smart Air Purifier (AX60R5080WD/ME) worth S$649 with every purchase of the Samsung BESPOKE AirDresser, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

1Based on testing by Intertek: 1) Eliminates 99.9 per cent of viruses, including influenza B, murine norovirus, human rhinovirus, human hepatitis A, porcine rotavirus and porcine enterovirus. 2) Eliminates 99.9 per cent of bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus, e. coli, MRSA, streptococcus pneumoniae, legionella pneumophilia, pseudomonas aeruginosa, klebsiella pneumoniae, corynebacterium diphtheriae and enterococcus faecalis. 3) Kills 100 per cent of house dust mites. Based on testing by Korea University, College of Pharmacy: Eliminates 99.9 per cent of viruses, including influenza A, coronavirus (porcine epidemic diarrhea virus), adenovirus (infectious canine hepatitis) and herpes (infectious bovine rhinotracheitis).

2Based on testing by Intertek: Eliminates 99 per cent of certain odours and harmful gases. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.

3Auto Cycle Link is only available when both the BESPOKE AirDresser and washing machine have Wi-Fi connected and are registered on the SmartThings App.

4Stores user data, preferences and usage patterns to suggest the most useful options.

5Requires installation of SmartThings App on compatible Android or iOS device, with Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 10.0 and higher, and Wi-Fi connectivity to the mobile device. A Samsung account is required.