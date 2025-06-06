Smart living made accessible: Upgrade your lifestyle with Xiaomi’s latest innovations
From immersive entertainment to effortless cleaning, the new lineup brings convenience and connectivity to every corner of your home – without premium price tags.
“Smart living” may have started as a buzzword, but in 2025, it’s become something many of us expect. Still, that doesn’t mean you need to splurge on expensive, over-the-top gadgets. Today’s savvy homeowners are after practical upgrades that make daily life easier.
Striking a balance between innovation and affordability, global tech brand Xiaomi continues its mission to make smart living accessible with three new products. Whether you’re looking to enhance your home entertainment, simplify household chores or add a versatile portable device that doubles as a smart home controller and a reliable tool for kids and students, this trio is designed to meet those everyday needs.
To mark the launch, Xiaomi is hosting a roadshow at Waterway Point from Jun 9 to Jun 15. Visitors can try the products, catch live demos and see for themselves how smart tech can effortlessly fit into and enhance their daily routines.
A SLEEK, DYNAMIC BIG-SCREEN EXPERIENCE
When it comes to home entertainment, it’s easy to get caught up in flashy TV specs. But once the novelty wears off, many buyers start to wonder – was that eye-watering price tag worth it? Are those extra pixels noticeable during everyday viewing? And do ultra-premium features make a difference?
Xiaomi believes a great viewing experience comes down to getting the essentials right. With the new Xiaomi TV A Pro 2026 Series, the brand focuses on fine-tuning those key elements – then delivers them at a fair price, making a premium home theatre experience accessible to more people.
Available in four sizes (43 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches), the TV offers 4K resolution – an upgrade from standard 1080p. It’s powered by a QLED panel that covers up to 94 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, giving you more vibrant, true-to-life colours. HDR10+ support further enhances realism, with deeper blacks and brighter highlights that bring cinematic scenes to life.
Beyond the technical specs, Xiaomi adds thoughtful features that enhance everyday viewing. Film lovers will appreciate Filmmaker Mode, which preserves the director’s intended look and feel. Sports and action fans will benefit from MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation), which reduces motion blur. And for gamers, the dedicated Game Boost Mode bumps the refresh rate up to 120Hz – doubling the standard 60Hz for a smoother, more responsive experience.
Connectivity is seamless, too. The TV supports Xiaomi TV+, Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, Miracast and Google Assistant, so streaming and screen-sharing is effortless. And thanks to features like low blue light mode, no backlight flicker and DC (direct current) dimming technology, long viewing sessions stay comfortable on the eyes.
Of course, a great picture needs great sound. The A Pro 2026 Series comes with dual high-power speakers, delivering rich, immersive audio through Dolby Audio and DTS\:X.
All this, wrapped in a sleek, slim design with an ultra-thin bezel – and starting at just S$399.
SMART, RELIABLE CLEANING – NO EFFORT REQUIRED
Household chores might be unavoidable, but your free time shouldn’t be spent doing them. Luckily, smart solutions like the new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40C make it easy to keep your home clean.
This compact gadget combines powerful suction with intelligent navigation. Its 5,000Pa suction fan blower tackles everything from large particles to dander and fluff, with four cleaning modes to meet your needs. Use Silent Mode overnight so it won’t disturb your rest, or switch to Turbo Mode when you need a deep clean. A built-in water tank adds mopping to the mix, with adjustable moisture levels to suit different surfaces – tiles, wood or carpet.
Worried about missed spots? No need. With advanced LDS (laser distance sensor) navigation, the S40C scans your home in 360 degrees and builds a detailed map to plan efficient, thorough cleaning routes. Side sensors help it avoid obstacles – even the moving ones, like kids or pets.
Want more control? You’ve got it. Use the Xiaomi Home app to skip rooms, focus on messier areas or customise the schedule to fit your routine. You can even monitor the vacuum’s progress in real time – ideal for when you’re travelling or out of the house. At home, just use voice commands via Google Home or Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
At just S$189, the online-exclusive Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40C – available only on mi.com, Shopee and Lazada – offers one of the most affordable ways to experience the convenience of robot cleaning.
CONTROL, ENTERTAINMENT AND PRODUCTIVITY ON THE GO
Not every smart upgrade needs to be plugged into the wall. For households looking for a versatile, portable device, the new Redmi Pad 2 is your companion.
With a generous 11-inch display and a crisp 2.5K resolution (2,560x1,600), the tablet is great for everything from smart home control to entertainment. A large 9,000mAh battery keeps it going all day, so there’s no need to fret about frequent charging. Use the tablet to follow recipe videos while cooking, control your connected appliances like the washer or dryer, or turn on the aircon in the bedroom – all while bingeing your favourite show.
The Redmi Pad 2 4G is especially appealing for families, providing the convenience of dual SIM and dual 4G support for uninterrupted calling, messaging and data access – anytime, anywhere. It’s also a reliable portable device for kids or students to enjoy entertainment, learning or light creative work. The large screen is easy on the eyes and the 90Hz refresh rate with DC dimming helps reduce eye strain during extended use.
Like Xiaomi’s other recent releases, the Redmi Pad 2 is priced to stay accessible – starting at just S$219 for the Wi-Fi-only model and S$279 (8GB+256GB) for the 4G version. Choose from Graphite Gray or Mint Green, with an additional Lavender Purple option for the Wi-Fi version. Consumers purchasing the Redmi Pad 2 4G before Jun 17 will receive a complimentary protective cover.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your household, stop by the Xiaomi Smart Living Roadshow and chat with the on-site team. They’ll show you how to seamlessly integrate the new lineup into your daily life and kickstart your smart home journey.
Explore the full range online at mi.com or experience it in person at the roadshow, happening from Jun 9 to Jun 15, 2025.