Smart living made accessible: Upgrade your lifestyle with Xiaomi’s latest innovations

When it comes to home entertainment, it’s easy to get caught up in flashy TV specs. But once the novelty wears off, many buyers start to wonder – was that eye-watering price tag worth it? Are those extra pixels noticeable during everyday viewing? And do ultra-premium features make a difference?

Xiaomi believes a great viewing experience comes down to getting the essentials right. With the new Xiaomi TV A Pro 2026 Series, the brand focuses on fine-tuning those key elements – then delivers them at a fair price, making a premium home theatre experience accessible to more people.

Available in four sizes (43 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches), the TV offers 4K resolution – an upgrade from standard 1080p. It’s powered by a QLED panel that covers up to 94 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, giving you more vibrant, true-to-life colours. HDR10+ support further enhances realism, with deeper blacks and brighter highlights that bring cinematic scenes to life.

Beyond the technical specs, Xiaomi adds thoughtful features that enhance everyday viewing. Film lovers will appreciate Filmmaker Mode, which preserves the director’s intended look and feel. Sports and action fans will benefit from MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation), which reduces motion blur. And for gamers, the dedicated Game Boost Mode bumps the refresh rate up to 120Hz – doubling the standard 60Hz for a smoother, more responsive experience.

Connectivity is seamless, too. The TV supports Xiaomi TV+, Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, Miracast and Google Assistant, so streaming and screen-sharing is effortless. And thanks to features like low blue light mode, no backlight flicker and DC (direct current) dimming technology, long viewing sessions stay comfortable on the eyes.

Of course, a great picture needs great sound. The A Pro 2026 Series comes with dual high-power speakers, delivering rich, immersive audio through Dolby Audio and DTS\:X.

All this, wrapped in a sleek, slim design with an ultra-thin bezel – and starting at just S$399.

