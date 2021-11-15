SMEs go savvy: Manage corporate mobile expenses the hassle-free way

We’ve all become a lot more attached to our mobile devices since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. This has never rung truer than at work – be it chatting with customers and suppliers, sending files to colleagues, advertising on social media platforms or making payments, the smartphone has become an essential business tool.

Desk phones pale in comparison to the functionality afforded by mobile phones, so it’s no surprise that many companies are increasingly relying on the latter. When employees use their personal mobile devices for business purposes, some employers opt to compensate them via phone allowances or monthly bill reimbursements.

This poses problems for employers such as rising mobile expenses, the risk of losing important business contacts or information when employees leave the organisation as well as manpower and time costs incurred having to sort out multiple phone expense claims every month.

HOW BUSINESS MOBILE PLANS CAN HELP

A business mobile plan could be the solution to streamlining processes. This is a mobile contract that is subscribed under a company’s name, not an individual’s.

Designed to fit the needs of businesses, these plans come with higher talk time, larger data allowances and exclusive business-friendly perks. StarHub’s affordable range of business mobile plans is tailored to fit small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) of all sizes, including those with fewer than 10 employees. What’s more, there’s no minimum number of lines that need to be subscribed.

Signing up for a business mobile plan is hassle-free as well. All that’s needed is the company owner’s or authorised officer’s identity document and the corresponding Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) profile.

CHANGE IS CALLING