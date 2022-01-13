Sneakers shipped seamlessly, speedily

For those in the know, streetwear is a fast-growing business. In 2019, the sneaker resale market in the United States was worth US$2 billion alone. Little wonder why there are plenty of enthusiasts willing to hunt down limited-edition sneakers and spend hours online camping for launches of popular products that can fetch thousands of dollars when resold.

Which is where Novelship comes in. The homegrown marketplace for reselling sneakers, streetwear and collectibles transacts a sizeable volume of items. It’s less of finding a market for their rare wares, but rather, the logistics of shipping them.

One item in particular was especially memorable for Novelship co-founder Mr Richard Xia: A rare pair of Air Jordan 1s that came in a metal suitcase that made shipping it to its new owner a real challenge.

“The suitcase forms part of the shoes’ value,” he explained. “But it made the shipping box very big and of course, it was prone to damage.”

Novelship’s logistics partner DHL made recommendations on how to pack the shoes and their unusual suitcase to ensure they were protected. More importantly, DHL Express delivered the shoes safely to the recipient – as it does for other items sold through Novelship.

The company was started by Mr Xia and his co-founder Chris Xue. Having spotted an opportunity in the rising demand for streetwear and sneakers in the wider Asian market, the pair sold off their own beloved collections to fund their start-up – which proved to be a successful gamble for them. Today, Novelship has five processing centres in the region and a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Australia.

ENSURING AUTHENTICITY