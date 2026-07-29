Sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes: What to know about allergy relief

Sneezing, a blocked or runny nose, and itchy eyes and throat are common signs of allergic rhinitis. Also known as hay fever, the condition can affect sleep and concentration, with knock-on effects on school, work and mood.

Some people see it as a minor nuisance that comes and goes. Others live with the symptoms, assuming little can be done.

Ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist Dr Soma Subramaniam, senior consultant and medical director of ENT Plus Specialist Centre, said the condition should not be dismissed as a passing inconvenience.

“Allergic rhinitis is a chronic inflammatory condition that can usually be managed effectively with appropriate treatment to minimise symptoms in the long term,” said Dr Soma.

MORE THAN THE COMMON COLD

Allergic rhinitis is often confused with a cold or flu because they share similar symptoms. But there are key differences.

A cold is a viral upper respiratory tract infection that may cause fever, body aches, sore throat and fatigue. Symptoms typically last one to two weeks. Patients are generally advised to rest, drink plenty of water and avoid close contact with others to reduce the spread of the virus.

Allergic rhinitis, on the other hand, is not contagious. It is an immune overreaction to otherwise harmless substances in the environment. In Singapore’s tropical climate, where there are no distinct pollen seasons, house dust mites are a prevalent year-round trigger.