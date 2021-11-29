Spark creativity and conversations at work with Nespresso Momento

Gone are the days when working meant being in the office from nine to five.

Today, workspaces have shifted to accommodate remote and hybrid working modes. With that, office culture has changed too. With the ongoing pandemic, social interactions with colleagues have been largely limited to virtual meetings.

Many, however, are optimistic about social gathering at workplaces resuming, especially with the country gradually transiting towards endemic living. And when that happens, we can once again partake in familiar pantry breaks and cosy catch-ups with colleagues over quality coffee, made easy with the Nespresso Momento coffee system.

PROFESSIONAL COFFEE AT ITS BEST

Inspired by the evolution of workplaces and ways of working, Nespresso Momento aims to encourage connection and meaningful relationships within teams.

Comprising three machines for professional use, the Momento machine system was designed to be flexible, as Nespresso Professional recognises that every workspace has distinct coffee needs.

To suit people’s ever-expanding coffee preferences, the Nespresso Momento Coffee & Milk 120 machine has a smart capsule recognition system that recommends the optimal cup length and provides information of the aromatic notes and intensity of its range of coffee blends. The machine also offers 12 barista-quality, milk based recipes and five black coffee sizes.

To put into perspective just what the machine can do, here’s the full list of the coffee styles that the Momento can brew up: Espresso Macchiatto, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiatto, Cortado Lungo, Cortado, Flat White, Cappuccino Lungo, Cappuccino Chiaro, Latte Grande, Latte, Latte Piccolo, and Macchiattissimo.

For the discerning coffee aficionado, Nespresso Professional has also introduced two new coffee blends – Bianco Delicato and Bianco Intenso – specially crafted to be enjoyed in cappuccinos or lattes.

PAY AS YOU DRINK

With the launch of the Momento range, Nespresso now offers modular payment solutions that suit different ways of working in a variety of workspaces.

With the Nespresso Momento All-in-One Solution, an extensive array of payment configurations gives companies the liberty to tailor payment schemes to the best of their needs.

Businesses can opt for a range of pay-as-you-drink options. With the offline option, staff and customers can top up their employee badges or prepaid cards to get their coffee at a price that your business can set. The online option offers cashless payment for on-demand coffee. Nespresso also has a modular open option that can be tailored to the business’ preference for cashless, barge and/or coiner payment. Of course, the company can choose to offer the drinks to employees for free.

A SUSTAINABLE VENTURE

At the heart of Nespresso’s mission to deliver high-quality coffee to people around the world is a focus on sustainability. The brand has affirmed this commitment with an announcement that every cup of Nespresso coffee will be carbon-neutral by 2022.

As part of this effort in Singapore, Nespresso’s local recycling programme, One Pod At A Time, makes it easy for businesses to recycle their coffee capsules. Today, Nespresso works closely with hotels, restaurants and office partners – such as Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, Labyrinth, Corner House and Julius Baer – to collect their used capsules through recycling bins placed at their workplaces.

These aluminium capsules are infinitely recyclable – they can be melted and reused to create pens, bicycle frames, coasters and more. Used coffee grounds are also used as compost in local farms to grow organic produce in line with the circular economy philosophy, whereby society strives to keep materials in play in the value chain for as long as possible.

IN KEEPING WITH THE NEW NORMAL

Thinking long term in a different sense, Nespresso has also geared its products to meet new standards of safety in the future of work.

Its touchless technology offered by the Nespresso Momento range gives users the ability to make their preferred cup of coffee without needing to touch the machine’s panel. Users can simply scan the QR code with their mobile phone and extract their coffee with the instructions given.

In this way, the Momento range is form-fit to deliver a safe, authentic, sustainable, cafe-style coffee experience that brings people together in office environments, encouraging the creation of meaningful relationships within teams.

Fancy a wide range of coffee to perk you up in offices while being sustainable? Check out the Nespresso Professional website to find out more on its range and offerings.