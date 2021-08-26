Sparking a new era for start-ups in Asia Pacific

Despite its unassuming size, Singapore has found footing to stand among giants in the global start-up scene.

The country’s unique positioning as a regional business and technology hub – including a deep talent pool and strong innovation culture – has led to many successful start-ups choosing to base themselves out of the city.

This includes Singapore’s six unicorns, such as ride-hailing giant Grab and e-commerce heavyweight Lazada. Singapore was notably ranked joint 4th best economy for unicorn startups globally.

However, the start-up terrain remains fairly uneven, with factors such as multi-cultural and multi-lingual landscapes, socio-economic and digital divides as well as siloed stakeholders coming into play.

Huawei’s inaugural Spark Founders Summit saw start-up founders, regional venture capitalists, government officials and subject matter experts across tech and innovation verticals gather in conversation to address such issues and discuss the region’s prospects.

IGNITING VALUE FOR START-UPS IN ASIA PACIFIC