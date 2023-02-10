Speedy, seamless connectivity you can rely on, no matter the size of your home

TAILORED TO YOUR HOME’S CONFIGURATION

Placing the Wi-Fi router in the living room or a central area makes sense for small homes, but it might not always be ideal for those living in larger homes with more complex layouts. With Singtel’s Home Priority plans and accompanying bespoke installation service (worth S$145), you can outsource the problem of figuring out where to place the router to the experts.

If you live in a large single-storey apartment, Singtel’s Home Priority plan, which costs S$72.67 a month (usual price: S$88.82), is for you. With 2Gbps fibre broadband and four Singtel Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender units for optimal coverage across every square inch of your home (up to five bedrooms), you’ll no longer experience your Wi-Fi acting up at inopportune moments.

Live in a multi-storey house? Then opt for Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan at S$121.12 a month (usual price: S$129.20), which is inclusive of a complimentary PICO 4 VR headset (worth S$499, while stocks last). It comes with up to four Netgear Orbi mesh units that provide comprehensive vertical Wi-Fi 6 to give you consistent signals across different floors, from the basement to the attic. You will also get a complimentary site survey to check for any wiring compatibility issues that might exist in multi-storey homes.

MORE THAN 40 DEVICES? NO PROBLEM