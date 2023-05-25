Stand out in STEM, with a holistic, industry-relevant education

As a Singapore national team canoeist seeking to excel in his sport, Mr Nick Tan found himself fascinated by the intricacies of human anatomy and biomedical science. This curiosity eventually inspired him to make a bold career shift from the aerospace engineering industry and return to school to study life sciences.

After participating in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Mr Tan enrolled in PSB Academy to pursue a Foundation Diploma in Life Sciences in February 2020, followed by a Bachelor of Biomedical Science degree programme in September. He completed his degree – which is awarded by La Trobe University, a university partner based in Melbourne, Australia – last year.

According to Mr Tan, the decision to choose PSB Academy was an easy one. He was attracted to the institution’s experienced and approachable lecturers and its well-designed curriculum. “PSB Academy seemed like the best fit for me,” he shared. “The programmes and degree timeline were appealing and matched my needs.”

Today, Mr Tan works as a medical technologist at the National University Hospital, where he specialises in conducting tests for infectious diseases and oncology. He explained that his test results play a crucial role in determining a patient’s warding or discharge, as well as the treatment that clinicians prescribe.

“This puts pressure on me to conduct the tests properly, but it also gives me a sense of purpose in the work I do,” he said. “Thankfully, my studies have taught me the importance of being meticulous in my calculations and analysis of results. I always check my reports thoroughly before releasing them to clinicians.”

SUCCEEDING IN A STEM-DRIVEN WORLD