Stay on the go by keeping your natural defences strong
Here’s how propolis and echinacea can help you up your oral hygiene game.
The easing of COVID-19 rules has brought about a collective sigh of relief in the community.
Many of us are now filling our calendars with social activities and long-overdue catch-ups. With international borders reopening, leisure travel has also taken flight.
Still, we bring with us the lessons and habits cultivated over the past two years. Some workers have indicated that they will continue to wear masks in the office as an additional precaution to protect themselves and their loved ones.
On top of that, practising good oral hygiene can also help to safeguard one’s health, said Ms Sue Low, regional senior medical affairs specialist at iNova Pharmaceuticals, and a pharmacist by training. “The oral mucosa, the lining tissue of the oral cavity, serves as a first line of defence against potential pathogens and airborne allergens,” she said. “The oral mucosa can be thought of as a mirror to the health of an individual, as well as a guard or early warning system1.”
According to Ms Low, natural extracts such as propolis and echinacea can help to boost and support immune health systems. Many products such as mouthwashes and mouth sprays now count such natural extracts as active ingredients. Here’s how their properties can help boost oral health.
THE BUZZ ABOUT PROPOLIS
You may already be familiar with using honey as a remedy for soothing a cough or sore throat. Taken on its own or mixed into a beverage, honey is a well-loved home treatment for scratchy throats.
But did you know that honeybees produce yet another natural healing compound – propolis – that could keep us in the pink of health?
Propolis has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and has historically been used to alleviate various medical conditions2, said Ms Low. “The antiviral activity of propolis against various viruses has been reported, backed by lab and human studies. Propolis could enhance your defences naturally2,” she shared.
Researchers found that propolis has a positive effect as an immune system booster2. Its antioxidants function as an immunomodulator – a substance that changes the body’s immune response to keep it active and ready to fight any threats to the body.
Studies also showed that propolis may help in the management of comorbidities such as respiratory conditions and diabetes3, which can help reduce the health risk and impact of a COVID-19 infection2.
KEEPING INFECTIONS AT BAY WITH ECHINACEA
Besides propolis, some oral hygiene products contain another widely used herbal remedy – echinacea, otherwise known as the purple coneflower.
Originally from North America, native Americans have used the flower for centuries as a natural treatment for a variety of ailments, including sore throats and colds. Echinacea is harnessed today as an over-the-counter remedy for the common cold, flu and pain, according to Healthline.
Pharmacological studies have shown that the flower helps fight against bacteria, virus and fungi and contains immunity-boosting properties4, said Ms Low. “Echinacea helps to support and enhance the immune system to reduce symptoms and improve resistance to common colds and upper respiratory infections,” she elaborated.
Why is this humble flower so effective at what it does? Echinacea is rich in antioxidants, which are molecules that help defend cells against oxidative stress, a state that has been linked to chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. This also lends echinacea properties that support the immune system in combating infections and viruses and reducing inflammation.
OTHER HEALTH SAFEGUARDS
Apart from being judicious about mask wearing and oral hygiene, Ms Low advised that we continue to wash our hands regularly and minimise close contact with people who display symptoms of respiratory infections.
“Consume plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid caffeinated drinks and alcohol as they tend to dehydrate the body. It’s important to exercise regularly and have ample rest too,” she added.
As we transition back to normalcy, keeping up with precautionary safeguards and employing common sense will go a long way to help us continue to live our best lives.
