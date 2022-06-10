Stay on the go by keeping your natural defences strong

The easing of COVID-19 rules has brought about a collective sigh of relief in the community.

Many of us are now filling our calendars with social activities and long-overdue catch-ups. With international borders reopening, leisure travel has also taken flight.

Still, we bring with us the lessons and habits cultivated over the past two years. Some workers have indicated that they will continue to wear masks in the office as an additional precaution to protect themselves and their loved ones.

On top of that, practising good oral hygiene can also help to safeguard one’s health, said Ms Sue Low, regional senior medical affairs specialist at iNova Pharmaceuticals, and a pharmacist by training. “The oral mucosa, the lining tissue of the oral cavity, serves as a first line of defence against potential pathogens and airborne allergens,” she said. “The oral mucosa can be thought of as a mirror to the health of an individual, as well as a guard or early warning system1.”

According to Ms Low, natural extracts such as propolis and echinacea can help to boost and support immune health systems. Many products such as mouthwashes and mouth sprays now count such natural extracts as active ingredients. Here’s how their properties can help boost oral health.

THE BUZZ ABOUT PROPOLIS