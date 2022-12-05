A step up in security through customised tech-based tools and process redesign
Outcome-based contracting can improve security outcomes while reducing headcount requirements and eliminating inefficiencies.
At The Visionaire, an executive condominium located at Sembawang, residents have noticed that there are now fewer security officers patrolling the estate. But this isn’t a sign that the level of security has been compromised at the estate.
In fact, The Visionaire’s security has been enhanced by a hybrid process of physical and CCTV-based patrolling – part of the new outcome-based contract between integrated facilities management provider Chambers Property Management Services and Bulls-Eye Security Services.
In security outcome-based contracting, technology as well as job and process redesign transform traditionally manpower-intensive jobs into more efficient and productive processes. Instead of contracting for a certain number of security officers, buyers indicate their desired outcomes and operational parameters and leave it to security agencies to come up with customised solutions.
These can include new concepts like cluster guarding – a process used at StorHub Self Storage, which contracted Oneberry Technologies for its security needs. Instead of having fixed security officers on-site round the clock, patrol officers are tasked to manage sites within zones. Technology-based tools are used to conduct virtual patrolling from Oneberry’s Command Centre.
“If an incident is detected, the operators at the Oneberry Command Centre are alerted. If required, the patrol officer assigned to the zone will respond on site,” explained StorHub CEO Luigi La Tona. “Previously, with fixed manpower on site, there was a lot of physical patrolling, time-consuming tasks and inefficiencies – especially during silent hours.”
For residential estates like The Visionaire and commercial enterprises like StorHub Self Storage, outcome-based contracting not only reduces operational costs and reliance on manpower, it also improves the customer experience.
CONTACTLESS AND COST-EFFECTIVE
Mr Hansen Tan, executive director of Chambers Property Management Services, observed that with the COVID-19 pandemic, more residents now prefer contactless interactions and digital applications.
“They also expect these contactless interactions to be available 24/7 and be completed within a very short waiting time,” he said.
Besides these evolving expectations, other challenges faced by the estate’s management corporation strata title (MCST) included rising operational costs and manpower-heavy processes.
Outcome-based contracting addressed these challenges. Working alongside Bulls-Eye Security Services, Chambers implemented eight technology-based solutions as part of their outcome-based contract.
Tapping on technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, the solutions included a visitor management system, licence plate number recognition, remote virtual key and call management systems for common facilities, virtual patrolling and an online community portal for residents.
To get residents on board, Chambers provided a comprehensive overview of the newly installed array of security features and technologies and explained that changes such as less frequent foot patrols were part of an enhanced security experience.
“We informed residents that security personnel had implemented both foot patrols and virtual patrols using new CCTV cameras installed throughout the estate,” said Mr Tan. “Video analytics enables the CCTV system to automatically detect security breaches and record footage.”
Besides being used in virtual patrolling, the on-site CCTV cameras – which had their layouts approved by the MCST and residents – proved handy for catching incidences of littering and driving against traffic, enabling the MCST to take corrective action.
Residents also enjoy greater convenience. Registered vehicles are automatically recognised at carpark gantries and visitors are screened using a QR code. Remote two-way audio and access systems allow security personnel to unlock or lock the doors of common facilities from the guard post.
With outcome-based operations in place, Mr Tan added that operating costs have been reduced by 11 per cent. Security officer headcount has been reduced from eight to six (for weekdays) and seven (for weekends), and for cleaning staff, from 14 to 12.
“The Visionaire’s MCST is now projected to meet its annual budget while delivering more value to residents through the cost savings from outcome-based contract procurement and the adoption of technology-based solutions,” said Mr Tan, who added that the feedback from residents has been positive.
UNMANNED, BUT MONITORED 24/7
Customers of StorHub Self Storage entrust their belongings to the company. Keeping them safe is a major aspect of StorHub’s services – but also a major challenge, thanks to rising costs and manpower issues.
Outcome-based contracting has helped resolve these issues. StorHub’s outcome-based security provider Oneberry Technologies requires its officers to report in by clocking points at all the facilities, ensuring that performance standards do not slip. The headcount requirement of security officers went down from 18 to six across 11 locations, and StorHub has saved close to S$480,000 yearly.
“We’ve moved towards leveraging technology and cluster patrolling to improve security and efficiency,” said Mr La Tona. “Our sites continue to be monitored 24/7 via the Oneberry Command Centre, enabled by video analytics, and with patrol officers ready to make their way to sites when required.”
Tech-based monitoring has also given StorHub an unexpected benefit: It deters illegal dumping incidents, which improves operational security.
Said Mr La Tona: “Looking at the current industry landscape where there is a shortage of manpower and a rise in security costs, we believe that outcome-based contracting is the way forward.”
