A step up in security through customised tech-based tools and process redesign

At The Visionaire, an executive condominium located at Sembawang, residents have noticed that there are now fewer security officers patrolling the estate. But this isn’t a sign that the level of security has been compromised at the estate.

In fact, The Visionaire’s security has been enhanced by a hybrid process of physical and CCTV-based patrolling – part of the new outcome-based contract between integrated facilities management provider Chambers Property Management Services and Bulls-Eye Security Services.

In security outcome-based contracting, technology as well as job and process redesign transform traditionally manpower-intensive jobs into more efficient and productive processes. Instead of contracting for a certain number of security officers, buyers indicate their desired outcomes and operational parameters and leave it to security agencies to come up with customised solutions.

These can include new concepts like cluster guarding – a process used at StorHub Self Storage, which contracted Oneberry Technologies for its security needs. Instead of having fixed security officers on-site round the clock, patrol officers are tasked to manage sites within zones. Technology-based tools are used to conduct virtual patrolling from Oneberry’s Command Centre.

“If an incident is detected, the operators at the Oneberry Command Centre are alerted. If required, the patrol officer assigned to the zone will respond on site,” explained StorHub CEO Luigi La Tona. “Previously, with fixed manpower on site, there was a lot of physical patrolling, time-consuming tasks and inefficiencies – especially during silent hours.”

For residential estates like The Visionaire and commercial enterprises like StorHub Self Storage, outcome-based contracting not only reduces operational costs and reliance on manpower, it also improves the customer experience.

CONTACTLESS AND COST-EFFECTIVE