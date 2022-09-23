Stopping cancer in its tracks: The benefits of early detection

As the adage goes, forewarned is forearmed. In the same vein, going for regular health screenings can help to identify potential health problems in their initial stages. Illustrating this point, Dr Ong Kong Wee, medical director at K W Ong Breast and General Surgery Clinic, said: “Breast cancer deaths are highly preventable if they are discovered at an early stage. We should adopt a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to the affliction, much like the stance the airline industry takes towards accidents and mishaps.”

Breast and prostate cancer are among the top three most frequent cancers reported, based on figures from the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2019.

Hearteningly, awareness of prostate cancer has been on the rise, noted Dr Gerald Tan, CEO, Advanced Urology Associates. Even so, experts stress the importance of sustaining cancer awareness efforts in the community. For instance, the Movember movement championed by the Singapore Cancer Society raises awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer by encouraging men to grow out their moustaches in November.

UNDERSTANDING BREAST CANCER

As with most cancers, the exact cause of breast cancer is not known. Some common risk factors include age (those over 50 are at higher risk), having first-degree relatives with breast cancer, and a genetic predisposition to the disease, said Dr Patrick Teo Tze Hern, consultant radiologist at Parkway Radiology.

Breast cancer can also be viewed as a ‘lifestyle disease’ with preventable risk factors typically associated with living in a highly urbanised country, such as obesity, a high-fat diet and smoking, posited Dr Ong.

He added that breast cancer is not usually painful. “Breast cancer presents as a painless lump in its initial stage. Tumours are usually advanced by the time they become painful,” he said.

BREAKING DOWN PROSTATE CANCER