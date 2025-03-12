Striking a chord: How one senior builds community

Beyond assisting the instructor and handling class-related tasks, Mr Joo made sure the sessions were welcoming to all. He encouraged both the ukulele and singing interest groups at the AAC to include a mix of English and Mandarin songs, as well as Malay and Tamil National Day favourites.

With the ukulele class now well established and participants confident enough to perform, Mr Joo balances his daily responsibilities with joining the outreach team on their walks.

His efforts take him door to door across the 41 blocks covered by the AAC, introducing seniors to its activities and inviting them to take part. Rejection doesn’t faze him. “Some people ignore us when we knock or say they are not free. I simply reply, ‘That’s okay, I can come another day.’ Then we try again until they invite us in.”

For Mr Joo, outreach is more than just sharing information – it’s about listening. Some of the seniors he meets struggle in silence, unaware of where to turn to for help. In such cases, he assures them that the AAC can connect them to the right resources.

Others, however, need more than practical support. One widow in her 70s, living alone with no close family, confided in him about her deep loneliness. She feared that if she fell ill or passed away, no one would be there to care for her or handle her affairs. “I told her, “It’s okay, I will do it,’” he recalled, tearing up at the memory.

His sincerity gave her the confidence to visit the AAC. Today, she attends daily exercise and singing sessions, finding not just activities to fill her days, but a community to share them with.

BUILDING BONDS, ENRICHING LIVES

Mr Joo’s wife is also an AAC volunteer, helping with cooking at SEEN @ Nanyang. Recently, she started visiting SEEN @ Bukit Batok to run a sewing class.

“My wife used to have her own seamstress shop,” he shared. “She knows how to make traditional Chinese dresses – she even sewed all my shirts!”

In their free time, the couple enjoys walks, exercise and conversations about their experiences at the AAC. Reflecting on his work with his wife has given Mr Joo deeper insight into how to approach hesitant seniors with care and empathy.

Many older adults worry about becoming a burden to their children, so he frames his invitation in a way that resonates: “I tell them that if they truly want to help their children, they should take care of their own physical and mental well-being by joining activities at the AAC.”

Studies show that social engagement improves seniors’ emotional and mental well-being, while isolation increases the risk of premature death. That’s why Mr Joo considers outreach the most important part of his role.

For those who are shy or apprehensive about joining a large group, he takes extra care to help them feel at ease.

“I ask them to sit next to me so they feel safe,” said Mr Joo. “I encourage them to keep an open mind – you never know, you might hit it off with someone and make a new friend. Joining an AAC may feel like a big change, but it’s one for the better.”

