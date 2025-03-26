Strokes of reflection: A senior’s creative journey in full colour
At 72, artist, writer and performer Dana Lam embraces this stage of life as a time for artistic growth and personal exploration.
When Ms Dana Lam published her visual journal – The Art of Being a Grandmother: An Incomplete Diary of Becoming – in 2022, well-meaning friends cautioned her that including ‘grandmother’ in the title might diminish her work as an artist.
Undeterred, Ms Lam stood by her choice: “I wanted to show that a grandmother is never just a grandmother. She’s a living, thinking being on her own journey of becoming.”
Her book – a mix of witty exchanges, thoughtful reflections and charming pen-and- watercolour drawings – was shortlisted for the Singapore Literature Prize last year.
Now 72, Ms Lam shows no signs of slowing down. Instead, these later years have become a time of creative renewal. “People say that becoming a grandmother is a full stop – but I don’t think that’s true. There’s no full stop until you’re in the ground,” said the grandmother of five.
ART AS A MIRROR TO LIFE AS A SENIOR
A former journalist, Ms Lam is also an accomplished theatre performer, writer and artist. A self-proclaimed ‘accidental activist’, she served as president of women’s rights organisation Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE), from 2000 to 2002, and again from 2009 to 2011.
When she turned 60, she resolved to dedicate herself to art and to live life on her own terms. With age and retirement came the freedom to pursue her passions without the pressure of expectations. “I recognise the privilege of being where I’ve always wanted to be,” she said.
While women’s causes remain close to her heart, her focus in the past decade has shifted towards personal growth and living more keenly. She has also learnt to be kinder to herself as she navigates ageing.
“Working on knowing yourself, your place in the world and being fully present is also a form of activism,” she said. “As one faculty fades – I’ve become more forgetful, for example – others awaken. I’m embracing these changes and simply allowing myself to be.”
These evolving perspectives on ageing have shaped her art, a semi-abstract blend of evocative images and words. Last year, she was named Silver Winner in the Established Artist Category in the UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore) competition for her painting, The Look Back, which portrays her beloved Singapore Special mixed-breed dog Samuel.
Caring for Samuel in his final months until his death in July was an intense and emotional journey for Ms Lam. Managing his daily needs – lifting him, attending to his hygiene and ensuring he received his medication – was only possible with help.
“With Samuel, I had to be patient and attuned to his needs, even when he couldn’t express them,” she said. “It made me reflect on how we treat seniors – slower thinking or speech doesn’t mean they understand or feel any less. These days, I try to be more patient and compassionate.”
LIVING FULLY, WITH NO REGRETS
Her awareness of life’s fleeting moments has shaped how Ms Lam approaches her golden years. Death isn’t a taboo topic for her: “I talk about it all the time. I want to be prepared – not that I won’t feel sad, because parting is always hard. But that final goodbye is real and we need to accept it.”
Until then, she is determined to stay healthy and active so she can keep creating art and stay engaged with loved ones. Every day begins with a routine of stretches and exercises, which helps manage her hip arthritis while keeping her mobile enough to paint and play with her grandchildren. To ease the strain on her shoulders when she paints, she does plank exercises using a chair and attends weekly pilates classes.
She also takes long walks in the park, pausing at fitness stations along the way. When her granddaughters visit, she picks up fresh ingredients from the market to cook for them. Her interest in performance keeps her moving, too. “If you want to perform, your body is your instrument – you need to keep it working,” shared Ms Lam.
Her last role was in Passages, an ensemble piece for The Esplanade Studios’ TRIP programme last April. Following her 2019 one-woman show, Still Life, she hopes to stage another solo performance this year.
In the meantime, she paints, dotes on her grandchildren and works towards a simpler, more intentional existence – starting with pruning her desk. “If I clear all the clutter – physical, spiritual and energetic – I can live with clarity, fully in the moment and truly appreciate life while I am still in it.”
