Strokes of reflection: A senior’s creative journey in full colour

While women’s causes remain close to her heart, her focus in the past decade has shifted towards personal growth and living more keenly. She has also learnt to be kinder to herself as she navigates ageing.



“Working on knowing yourself, your place in the world and being fully present is also a form of activism,” she said. “As one faculty fades – I’ve become more forgetful, for example – others awaken. I’m embracing these changes and simply allowing myself to be.”



These evolving perspectives on ageing have shaped her art, a semi-abstract blend of evocative images and words. Last year, she was named Silver Winner in the Established Artist Category in the UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore) competition for her painting, The Look Back, which portrays her beloved Singapore Special mixed-breed dog Samuel.

Caring for Samuel in his final months until his death in July was an intense and emotional journey for Ms Lam. Managing his daily needs – lifting him, attending to his hygiene and ensuring he received his medication – was only possible with help.

“With Samuel, I had to be patient and attuned to his needs, even when he couldn’t express them,” she said. “It made me reflect on how we treat seniors – slower thinking or speech doesn’t mean they understand or feel any less. These days, I try to be more patient and compassionate.”

LIVING FULLY, WITH NO REGRETS



Her awareness of life’s fleeting moments has shaped how Ms Lam approaches her golden years. Death isn’t a taboo topic for her: “I talk about it all the time. I want to be prepared – not that I won’t feel sad, because parting is always hard. But that final goodbye is real and we need to accept it.”

Until then, she is determined to stay healthy and active so she can keep creating art and stay engaged with loved ones. Every day begins with a routine of stretches and exercises, which helps manage her hip arthritis while keeping her mobile enough to paint and play with her grandchildren. To ease the strain on her shoulders when she paints, she does plank exercises using a chair and attends weekly pilates classes.

She also takes long walks in the park, pausing at fitness stations along the way. When her granddaughters visit, she picks up fresh ingredients from the market to cook for them. Her interest in performance keeps her moving, too. “If you want to perform, your body is your instrument – you need to keep it working,” shared Ms Lam.



Her last role was in Passages, an ensemble piece for The Esplanade Studios’ TRIP programme last April. Following her 2019 one-woman show, Still Life, she hopes to stage another solo performance this year.



In the meantime, she paints, dotes on her grandchildren and works towards a simpler, more intentional existence – starting with pruning her desk. “If I clear all the clutter – physical, spiritual and energetic – I can live with clarity, fully in the moment and truly appreciate life while I am still in it.”



