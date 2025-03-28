Sunway Theme Parks’ Explorer Rangers unlocks real-world skills through play
Blending education with excitement, the programme transforms weekends into immersive learning experiences.
Education has come a long way since the days of chalkboards and rote memorisation. Children today thrive on engagement and research highlights the benefits of experiential learning, especially in developing problem-solving skills, critical thinking and self-confidence.
Now, imagine learning about your favourite subjects at a theme park.
Designed for kids aged five to 17, the Sunway Theme Parks Explorer Rangers programme is in its third season, having nurtured over 1,000 young adventurers so far. With multidisciplinary classes held throughout the year, these weekend sessions blend interactive activities with enriching topics that go beyond the classroom. Set against the park’s lush landscapes, every lesson feels like an adventure.
IMMERSIVE LEARNING WITH A SIDE OF FUN
From ancient lost cities to tranquil tin valleys, the settings at Sunway Theme Parks transport visitors into another world. Now, with the Explorer Rangers programme, children can deepen their learning in these immersive playgrounds.
With fresh themes every month, learning stays dynamic and refreshing. One session might focus on birds – exploring how different species incubate their eggs and why their feet vary. Another could be all about reptiles – how to identify them and what to do if you encounter a dangerous one.
But it’s not just about wildlife. Young participants also gain insights from keepers and vets, sparking curiosity about future careers. Environmental topics, such as the vital role of rainforests in water purification, help foster awareness and a sense of responsibility toward sustainability.
Blending theory with hands-on interactions, the three-hour classes offer children the rare chance to apply their newfound knowledge immediately. In October last year, for instance, young rangers got a behind-the-scenes look at a vet’s daily routine before using a stethoscope to listen to an animal’s heartbeat – an experience designed to make learning truly unforgettable.
The programme is tailored to different age groups to match their learning capacity. Junior Rangers (ages five to 12) might explore animal lifespans and how diet and habits affect longevity, while Master Rangers (ages 13 to 17) delve into the scientific principles behind it.
Parents and educators can choose single classes for RM78 (S$23) or maximise savings with an annual pass at RM238.
REAL-WORLD SKILLS WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS
Each month, lessons are structured into three themed classes and one Discovery Class. While the first three focus on the month’s chosen topic, the Discovery Class takes learning a step further – featuring collaborations with organisations to provide real-world insights and hands-on experiences.
Designed to bring storytelling and industry expertise into the programme, the Discovery Class boasts an impressive lineup of partners, including RHB Bank; Sunway Medical Centre; Sunway XFarms; Royal Malaysia Police; Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia; Faculty of Creative Arts, University of Malaya; Pos Malaysia and Farm Fresh.
For example, while exploring animal enrichment and how it varies across species, children can create enrichment tools using recyclable materials like cardboard and plastic cups. Guided by experts from the Faculty of Creative Arts at the University of Malaya, they’ll then get to watch as animals interact with their handmade creations.
Beyond hands-on activities, these industry collaborations offer young participants invaluable exposure to essential soft skills. By interacting with professionals, they can build confidence, adaptability and problem-solving abilities.
EXPLORERS AND LEADERS
When education blends with entertainment, young minds absorb knowledge effortlessly. The Explorer Rangers programme may feel like play, but it’s designed as a holistic experience – nurturing curiosity, critical thinking and a love for learning during children’s most formative years.
Looking ahead, Sunway Theme Parks has lined up an exciting array of themes to engage eager explorers. From uncovering the secrets of soil and sediment to discovering the wonders of aquatic animals and plants, each topic is curated to inspire and educate.
Families can choose how they engage – whether as a one-off weekend experience or a month-long journey for deeper understanding. And with the programme available at both Sunway Lagoon in Kuala Lumpur and Lost World of Tambun in Ipoh, parents have the flexibility to plan their child’s adventure across locations.
But perhaps best of all, the adventure doesn’t end when the class does. Families can continue making memories together with a full day at the theme parks – whether it’s chasing thrills on rides, cooling off at the water parks or capturing picture-perfect moments at new attractions like Captain Quack Land. Because at Sunway, learning and laughter always go hand in hand.
Take your child’s learning beyond the classroom – enrol them in an Explorer Rangers adventure, where fun meets real-world skills.