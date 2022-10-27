Supporting immunocompromised patients as the world opens up

Eunice and Mdm Abdullah belong to a community of immunocompromised patients who may need alternative options to safeguard against COVID-19. Other patients in this segment include those with underlying health conditions such as end-stage renal disease and primary immune deficiency, or those on an immunosuppressive drug regimen for medical conditions such as blood cancers, active chemotherapy and organ transplant.

Dr Asok Kurup, infectious disease physician, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said: “Some vulnerable patients need protection beyond vaccination. These patients could consider looking into long-acting antibody treatments, which are an option for those who cannot mount an adequate response to the vaccine. In some of these cases, their bodies can’t produce enough antibodies to provide adequate protection against COVID-19.”

According to Dr Kurup, around 2 per cent of the global population remain vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their inadequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine. Long-acting antibody treatments fill this gap, providing an alternative for vulnerable individuals.

ENSURING EVERYONE IS PROTECTED

In a course of long-acting antibody treatment, patients receive two consecutive intramuscular injections. “Efficacy can potentially kick in within hours,” said Dr Kurup. “Patients should speak to their healthcare provider about repeated dosing. For some patients, it can be repeated after six months.”

Unlike a vaccine, which takes time to train the body’s immune system to respond to a virus, long-acting antibodies mimic or enhance the immune system to identify and attack the virus, stopping it from entering cells and causing infection1, said Dr Kurup. A trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that compared to a placebo, long-acting antibody treatments reduced the relative risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77 per cent at primary analysis, and by 83 per cent at the six-month median follow-up.

While Mdm Abdullah was eventually able to be fully vaccinated after her doctors gave her the go-ahead, she is happy to hear that there are now more pathways available in Singapore for those who cannot be vaccinated. Similarly, Eunice, who was unable to receive her booster dose, said that discussing these options with her oncologist calmed her anxieties: “I was relieved to learn that there is another preventative modality available that can help protect me from the most serious effects of COVID-19.”

VACCINES AND THEIR ALTERNATIVES

Dr Kurup emphasised that vaccines remain the most effective way to protect against serious complications and death from COVID-19, and they should be the first choice of protection.

But for those who are immunocompromised and unable to benefit from vaccines, they can consider speaking to their healthcare provider about the feasibility of long-acting antibody treatments. He said: “One’s attending physician is best able to discuss one’s options beyond vaccines. It’s important for patients to understand what the alternatives are, especially for people who need extra protection.”

If you are immunocompromised or medically unable to be vaccinated, speak to your doctor to learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19.

*Her preferred moniker.

