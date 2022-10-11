Sustainability that starts from within

The world is coming together to battle one of the biggest threats to our existence: Climate change.

Singapore is taking action with its own Green Plan 2030, which aims to transform the city into a more sustainable place to live, work and play. The multi-ministry movement has set out a list of climate-related targets in the next decade, including greening 80 per cent of all buildings. Together with other Green Plan initiatives, this will reduce the nation’s energy consumption by over 8 million megawatt hours per year and, in turn, lower domestic greenhouse gas emissions by at least 3 million tonnes annually by 2030.

When insurer MSIG Asia renovated its office in Singapore at SGX Centre, it decided to seize the opportunity to relook its operations and review how its carbon footprint could be reduced by creating an office space focused on sustainability.

GREENING THE OFFICE