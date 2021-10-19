Sustainable motoring, done stylishly

From the sharp-suited Progressive Line and the more sustainable Electric Art to the sporty AMG Line and the exclusive Edition 1, there is an EQA for all tastes. Available only for a limited period, Edition 1 combines the exterior elements of the Night Package with AMG body styling, and features 20-inch multi-spoke rose gold wheels to round off its sporty appearance. Inside, the backlit trim and blue topstitching on the seats and doors create clear highlights meant to visually represent electric mobility.

An upholstery combination of Artico man-made leather with Cupertino fabric in rose gold or titanium grey pearl — made from recycled plastic bottles — is available in the Electric Art version of the EQA. In line with the manufacturer’s goal of creating a carbon-neutral supply chain, environmentally friendly materials like hemp, kenaf, wool, paper and natural rubber are used in more than 100 components in the EQA.

The Black Panel radiator grille and the continuous light strips at the front and rear give the EQA its distinctive looks. The car’s smooth, almost completely enclosed underbody, optimised Aero wheels and specifically adapted front and rear wheel spoilers contribute to its sculpted, athletic appearance.

These offer a captivating glimpse of what Mercedes-EQ has to offer.

DOING MORE WITH LESS