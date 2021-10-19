Sustainable motoring, done stylishly
The attractive EQA isn’t just an electric SUV, it embodies the role Mercedes-EQ will play in the steady march toward sustainable mobility.
There’s a new way to enter the all-electric world of Mercedes EQ, the German manufacturer’s sub-brand of electric vehicles. The EQA is the first pure-electric compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) from Mercedes-Benz available in Singapore and is the most affordable way to step into the world of sustainable mobility, with the three-pointed star leading the way.
A battery-powered counterpart to the successful GLA (which is powered by an internal-combustion engine), the new electric SUV’s dynamic looks hint at the exciting driving experience it offers. The EQA offers four design lines, each with its unique take on electrifying style.
FOUR APPROACHES TO STYLISH SUSTAINABILITY
From the sharp-suited Progressive Line and the more sustainable Electric Art to the sporty AMG Line and the exclusive Edition 1, there is an EQA for all tastes. Available only for a limited period, Edition 1 combines the exterior elements of the Night Package with AMG body styling, and features 20-inch multi-spoke rose gold wheels to round off its sporty appearance. Inside, the backlit trim and blue topstitching on the seats and doors create clear highlights meant to visually represent electric mobility.
An upholstery combination of Artico man-made leather with Cupertino fabric in rose gold or titanium grey pearl — made from recycled plastic bottles — is available in the Electric Art version of the EQA. In line with the manufacturer’s goal of creating a carbon-neutral supply chain, environmentally friendly materials like hemp, kenaf, wool, paper and natural rubber are used in more than 100 components in the EQA.
The Black Panel radiator grille and the continuous light strips at the front and rear give the EQA its distinctive looks. The car’s smooth, almost completely enclosed underbody, optimised Aero wheels and specifically adapted front and rear wheel spoilers contribute to its sculpted, athletic appearance.
These offer a captivating glimpse of what Mercedes-EQ has to offer.
DOING MORE WITH LESS
By 2025, Mercedes-Benz will have battery electric vehicles (BEV) in every market segment where the brand is currently present, and each will be a showcase of technology, design and efficiency that you see in the EQA.
The EQA 250 has a 140kW electric motor that offers smooth and instantaneous acceleration. The car’s battery, with its 66.5kWh capacity, isn’t unnecessarily large, while its ability to maximise efficiency means it can travel up to 426km on a fully charged battery.
One example of how the EQA does more with less is the radar-based recuperation with D Auto feature. With sensors to monitor the traffic ahead, the system can show the driver when to take their foot off the accelerator pedal and let the car glide, via an icon on the instrument cluster.
If conditions make it more efficient to slow the car with regenerative braking instead, the EQA can continually adjust the ideal recuperation level automatically. Whether it’s more efficient to coast or to recuperate energy, the D Auto system lets the EQA decide for you.
SMALL STEPS TO BIG GAINS
The EQA requires less energy to move through the air, thanks in part to it being the first Mercedes-Benz to have its aerodynamics completely digitally optimised.
This is only a small step towards a big goal.
In its Ambition 2039 roadmap to a sustainable future for mobility, Daimler is committed to transforming itself. By 2039, it aims to produce a completely new, carbon-neutral car fleet and ensure that the entire supply chain is carbon-neutral as well.
Such major changes will require a wholesale shift to the way Mercedes-Benz designs and builds its future cars, while the cars themselves evolve simultaneously. But with the switch to full-electric cars gathering pace, the floodgates to more cars like the new EQA, EQS, EQB and EQE are set to open. From 2025, all newly launched vehicle architectures from Mercedes-Benz will be electric-only.
Is the sustainable future of mobility envisioned by Mercedes-Benz in 2039 out of reach? The EQA could potentially prove that it is inevitable.
Find out how the new EQA by Mercedes EQ is spearheading the brand’s push to carbon-neutral motoring.