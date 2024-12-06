Suzhou Industrial Park blazes a trail for a new era of innovation and progress

In an interview in October, minister-in-charge of Suzhou Industrial Park Chan Chun Sing called the park “​​more relevant than ever”, noting its role in connecting China to the world. To date, the park has attracted 250 foreign-funded research and development (R&D) centres across various industries and 200 headquarters of multinational corporations (MNCs).

Far from resting on its laurels, Suzhou Industrial Park is setting its sights on developing sectors such as clean energy, biomedical sciences and digital technology. Last year, emerging high-tech industries – including biomedicine and health, nanotechnology application and new materials, digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) – achieved a total output exceeding 400 billion yuan.

CREATING THE HUB OF TOMORROW

Incubating innovation has been a key tenet of Suzhou Industrial Park. Between January and September this year, the park added more than 1,000 new science and technology projects and 61 unicorn enterprises, which are startups valued at more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion).

The Suzhou International Science Park, which was built by Suzhou Industrial Park, has incubated more than 5,000 enterprises, including 21 that have gone public.

One of the park’s standout success stories is iFLYTEK (Suzhou) Technology, a publicly listed company specialising in technical research and industrial applications across diverse fields, including in-vehicle audio systems, image and video processing, cognitive mapping, intelligent robotics, and testing and certification.

Today, Suzhou Industrial Park is home to more than 1,800 enterprises in the AI and digital industries. The park also achieved an output value of over 100 billion yuan in the past year.