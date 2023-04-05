This Swiss management school helps graduates hone their business acumen

Mr Marcos Cadena, 45, recalls being taken aback at the direct nature of some of his classmates from different backgrounds back when he was studying at EHL Hospitality Business School.

Today, the chief technology officer at Jollibee is more than adept at working with people from multicultural backgrounds.

“Part of being a leader involves dealing with multiple types of personalities. You need to understand and accept that people are different,” said Mr Cadena, who is half-Mexican, half-Swiss. “I see managers today who fail not because they’re incapable but because they do not understand how to work with different cultures.”

He credits his leadership and people management skills, along with his adaptability and business acumen, to his education at EHL.

With campuses in Switzerland and Singapore, EHL is the world’s first hotel school, with a rich heritage in education excellence since 1893. For five consecutive years (2019 to 2023), EHL was ranked No 1 among hospitality management universities worldwide in the QS World University Rankings.