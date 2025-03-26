Take a leap into Tiger Brokers’ traineeship programme

In the face of technological advancements, shifting market dynamics and the rise of self-directed trading platforms, the stockbroking industry is undergoing a major transformation. This shift has profoundly impacted remisiers – once the backbone of Singapore's brokerage industry – who traditionally executed trades on behalf of clients.

“Technology has reshaped brokerage services in Singapore. Opening a stock-trading account, which used to take months, now takes just five minutes,” said Tiger Brokers CEO Ian Leong, adding that trades are now completed in milliseconds.

The rise of low-cost online brokerages has intensified competition, reducing commissions and challenging remisiers to demonstrate their value to clients in a changing landscape. At the same time, the rapid growth of US markets has made international investments more attractive, transforming global investment strategies.