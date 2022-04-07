Taking the green route to reducing costs and emissions

The Maxus e Deliver 3 is a commercial EV that is a serious contender.

Its cargo area easily fits a double-bed frame from IKEA, and with its class-leading payload of 905kg, transportation of your company goods will be a breeze.

The van is equipped with sliding doors and rear doors that open 180 degrees outwards, making it easy for forklifts to load cargo directly into the vehicle.

The Maxus e Deliver 3 is also a long-distance champ – it can cover more than 240km on a single charge, even when carrying 70 per cent of its maximum load capacity.

A fast DC charger takes its battery from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in about 45 minutes – just about the time it takes a delivery driver to refuel his stomach.

NUMBERS AND SENSE

When it comes to the operating cost of an EV versus a van equipped with an internal-combustion engine, the comparison isn’t even close: Assuming 200km a day of daily use, the Maxus e Deliver 3 requires an estimated S$8,216 a year in energy costs. This assumes public AC charging costs* of S$0.4366 per kWh, fast DC charging costs* of S$0.5162 per kWh, and usage of both in equal proportion for 200km a day.

Fuel costs for a comparable diesel-engined vehicle are about 57 per cent higher (assuming S$2.31 per litre of diesel*), while a petrol-engined one costs 245 per cent more (assuming S$2.76 per litre*).

With EVs, there are also savings to be had from smaller maintenance bills and vehicle downtime.

“An EV has fewer parts to maintain, so there’s less downtime for breakdowns,” said Mr Chow Chin Siong, a director at Digo Corporation. “We are motivated by the lower cost of ownership, mainly from the long-term savings from lower maintenance and running costs.”

The engineering firm operates a fleet of both EVs and vehicles with internal-combustion engines. With the Maxus e Deliver 3, it expects to save around 25 per cent in maintenance and repair costs alone.

A GREEN BOOST