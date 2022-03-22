Tapping on 5G to inspire conversations on conservation

Those savvy enough to have jumped onto the 5G bandwagon would have enjoyed souped-up lifestyle experiences that come with its speed, responsiveness and consistency. Besides enabling a wide spectrum of applications such as seamless streaming, lag-free gaming and immersive learning, a reliable 5G network like Singtel’s can also take art appreciation to a whole new level.

Experience this for yourself at WWF-Singapore’s AR-mazing Tiger Trail – an extraordinary art trail jointly organised by Singtel and World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore) that raises awareness on the conservation of tigers.

Held from Feb 26 to Apr 9, the trail features 33 life-sized tiger sculptures, each rendered beautifully by internationally acclaimed artists. The visual spectacle taps into the prowess of Singapore’s most powerful 5G network operator* to educate the public about these majestic creatures through specially designed games and augmented reality (AR) filters.

The sculptures are scattered at over 30 indoor and outdoor locations across Singapore. Some of them are distinguished spots in themselves, and so the tiger sculptures lend an extra touch of whimsy to these familiar venues. You can find one at the eastern end of Singapore – where the artwork adds to the dramatic backdrop of Jewel Changi Airport – as well as eight others at Gardens by the Bay. There’re a few in central malls, like ION Orchard, while others wander into suburban ones – all the way to Causeway Point in the north. Even the Merlion finds a friend in its cousin, with one displayed at Clifford Pier.

With Singtel 5G network’s wide coverage in over 1,000 locations that span 75 per cent of Singapore, you can be assured of an immersive experience no matter where you are. Another 200 indoor venues – such as Waterway Point and The Centrepoint where the tiger sculptures are displayed – are also equipped with this ultra-responsive 5G network.

Visitors can unlock customised AR filters and fun games unique to each sculpture by scanning the QR code on the sculptures such as this one by Mauro Peruchetti from Italy.



The fun starts when you sign up for missions on the AR-mazing Tiger Trail website. The missions are in line with the causes of preserving wildlife diversity (biodiversity mission), protecting the forest (sustainability mission) and combating climate change (climate mission).

Help Mala, a Malayan tiger faced with existential threats, save her home in the biodiversity mission and escape the rising seas in the climate mission. Use the information on the plinths where the sculptures are displayed to answer questions. Submitting the correct answers will earn you badges that indicate the status of each mission. To find out more about the sponsor and artist for the tiger sculptures, scan the QR codes on the plinths.

Exclusive AR games and filters await at 12 of these sculptures. Scan the accompanying QR code at selected tiger sculptures to unlock customised AR filters and fun games unique to each sculpture. Blink to give Mala energy to run in the virtual jungle or take a snapshot with her using your Instagram app. Supported by Singtel’s 5G network, the lush virtual elements will bring lots of fun to all ages and help you create some Insta-worthy content to share with your friends and family.

Take photos, play games and apply AR filters: There are many opportunities to interact with the art installations.



To reward your finds and accomplished missions, you’ll stand a chance to win prizes from sponsors such as Shake Shack, Talking Toes and dining conglomerate The Black Hole Group. There’re also a million Singtel Dash reward points up for grabs. You can swap them for over 200 vouchers, found within the Dash rewards catalogue, that give you exclusive supermarket, shopping, dining and Singtel deals.

KEEPING THE ROAR

According to WWF Singapore, the number of tigers hit an all-time low in 2010, when the world saw 3,200 wild tigers remain in their shrinking habitats – a stark 97 per cent drop from 100,000 at the start of the 20th century.

An unprecedented campaign was then announced, with the backing of 13 countries with tiger populations to double the number of this endangered species by 2022 – the Year of the Tiger based on the Chinese zodiac.

To do so, the tigers’ range (the area an animal can survive naturally) has to be widened. With 95 per cent of their habitat disappearing, WWF is working with these countries to conserve environments that are home to around 80 per cent of the world’s remaining wild tigers.

The tiger sculpture by artist Zhang Huan.



For the WWF-Singapore’s AR-mazing Tiger Trail, talented artists from around the world interpreted the predicament of the tigers and the united efforts to help them through sculptures. Local artist Yip Yew Chong, best known for his murals in heritage neighbourhoods, offers his unique take while Malaysia’s Red Hong Yi produces a “netted” version in rattan, reflecting her ethos of using everyday materials. Known for their portfolio of human and animal hybrid sculptures, Gillie and Marc from Australia have also lent their quirky aesthetic to one of the tiger sculptures. Zimbiri, whose last exhibition had tigers as a theme, applies traditional techniques and paint materials from Bhutan to express the plight of the tigers.

Singtel 5G provides an effective platform for visitors to interact with these precious works, bringing them to life and driving home the urgent need to save the tigers.

DO YOUR PART

If you wish to help fund WWF-Singapore’s efforts to save the tigers, you can purchase AR-mazing Tiger Trail merchandise such as T-shirts, notebooks and mugs from featured artists. Or, you can become a Tiger Protector by adopting a tiger and helping ground staff in accomplishing their goals with your contributions. Perks of becoming a Tiger Protector include exclusive event invites, live news and reports from the field (ultra-smooth on your 5G device), a tote bag, a WWF plushie as well as an adoption e-certificate.

Catch WWF-Singapore's AR-mazing Tiger Trail brought to life by Singtel 5G.

*Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under licence and reprinted with permission.