Targeted formulations for easing stress in a high-pressure world
With carefully crafted blends, VitaHealth’s CHARGE-UP supplement series enhances relaxation and sleep for improved well-being.
Singapore’s fast-paced lifestyle comes at a cost – with high stress levels leaving many feeling the strain. In a 2022 survey by Cigna International, 86 per cent of adults said they felt overwhelmed.
Burnout – a state of emotional, mental and physical exhaustion caused by prolonged stress – is also widespread. According to an Employment Hero study, 61 per cent of respondents reported experiencing burnout at work in the past three months. Meanwhile, a Telus Health survey found that 67 per cent showed signs of at least one of three burnout symptoms: Exhaustion, reduced performance and cynicism.
Beyond fatigue, headaches and muscle tension, burnout can contribute to anxiety, depression and sleep disorders, noted Dr Beh Kheng Suan, CEO of health supplement brand VitaHealth, Malaysia and Singapore. Compounding the issue, Singapore consistently ranks among the most sleep-deprived nations, with 54 per cent of its residents getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep each night.
“With stress increasing risks to mental and physical health, it’s crucial to prioritise burnout prevention, stress relief strategies and overall well-being,” said Dr Beh.
HERBAL SUPPORT FOR STRESS RELIEF
To help the body manage both mental and physical stress, VitaHealth – a subsidiary of Australia-listed Vita Life Sciences – launched its CHARGE-UP series in 2021.
One of its key formulations, CHARGE-UP ASHWAGANDHA+, contains patented KSM-66 ashwagandha extract – a high-potency ingredient produced using a proprietary milk-based method to enhance absorption and effectiveness, said Dr Beh. Also known as winter cherry or Indian ginseng, ashwagandha has been shown to lower cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone.
“Ashwagandha supplements offer an effective way to harness the herb’s benefits, delivering a concentrated, standardised amount of active compounds for consistent results,” said Dr Beh. “Capsules are also more convenient and require no preparation – unlike raw ashwagandha, which is bitter and typically needs to be brewed or processed.”
Dr Beh suggests taking CHARGE-UP ASHWAGANDHA+ in the evening to support relaxation and sleep, or in the morning to help manage daytime stress. Suitable for individuals aged 18 and above, it may be helpful for those dealing with high stress levels, burnout, fatigue, anxiety or mood-related sleep disturbances.
She added that pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult a healthcare professional before taking CHARGE-UP ASHWAGANDHA+.
MAGNESIUM: A KEY MINERAL FOR RELAXATION AND RECOVERY
Complementing the herbal support provided by ashwagandha, VitaHealth also offers CHARGE-UP MAG-EASE – a blend designed to harness the benefits of magnesium, a mineral necessary for regulating blood pressure, muscle and nerve function, as well as blood glucose control. Naturally found in foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds and whole grains, magnesium contributes to overall well-being.
Despite its importance, many modern diets lack sufficient magnesium, highlighted Dr Beh. Besides the fact that people are eating more processed foods, magnesium’s presence in fruits and vegetables has also been reduced by factors like soil depletion.
Dr Beh recommends VitaHealth CHARGE-UP MAG-EASE for those experiencing headaches, muscle tension or low energy. “Magnesium deficiency has been linked to migraines and supplementation may help reduce their frequency. Since magnesium absorption declines with age, maintaining adequate levels is crucial for bone health, muscle function and overall wellness,” she explained.
The formulation includes magnesium bisglycinate, which Dr Beh notes is a highly absorbable form that is gentler on digestion and less likely to cause bloating or diarrhoea compared to other forms of magnesium.
In addition to magnesium bisglycinate, CHARGE-UP MAG-EASE contains L-theanine, Vitamin B2 and coenzyme Q10 – ingredients that promote relaxation without drowsiness and support energy production in cells, aiding in the combat of stress-related fatigue.
Beyond stress relief and energy regulation, Dr Beh recommends CHARGE-UP MAG-EASE for athletes and active individuals looking to ease muscle cramps, aid recovery and improve endurance.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult a doctor before taking CHARGE-UP MAG-EASE, while those on warfarin therapy should seek medical advice before use, she added.
For optimal absorption and a lower risk of stomach irritation, both CHARGE-UP ASHWAGANDHA+ and CHARGE-UP MAG-EASE are best taken with food and water.
“While supplements can support stress management, they work best when combined with lifestyle habits like regular exercise, a balanced diet, proper sleep and mindfulness practices,” explained Dr Beh. “By adopting these approaches, working professionals can better manage stress, improve sleep quality and enhance overall well-being.”
VitaHealth is available at selected Guardian, Watsons, Unity Pharmacy, Welcia-BHG, OG and Metro stores, Mustafa, selected hospitals and Chinese medical halls, as well as the VitaHealth Online Flagship Store. For more information, visit the VitaHealth website or call 6278 2778.