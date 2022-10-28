A taste of Dilmah tea: Steeped in rich heritage and fine values

In this restless age, we tend to cling to tradition for solace, and few rituals are as comforting as brewing and savouring that perfect cup of tea.

How many brands genuinely understand the importance of tea, though?

A brand that has won the palates and hearts of many is Dilmah, which hails from the tea-growing nation of Sri Lanka. This country is so closely associated with the beverage that its former name – Ceylon – has become synonymous with some of the finest tea leaves in the world.



With such provenance, you can be sure Dilmah is steeped in rich tradition. Its expertise also lies in handling tea – from sustainable growing and hand-picking to freshly packing at the source. All this, so you get quality in every product bearing its name.



THE DILMAH PURPOSE

To understand Dilmah, we have to go back to its beginnings. In 1985, Sri Lankan tea grower Merrill J Fernando founded the brand and named it after his two sons, Dilhan and Malik.

Now the company’s chairman, Mr Fernando has shaped the business based on family values – one that is focused on treating people and nature with kindness while producing fine, ethical and sustainable single-origin and pure Ceylon tea.

Adhering to his pledge, 15 per cent of Dilmah’s pre-tax profits go to less privileged people and environmental causes through initiatives by the MJF Charitable Foundation and the company’s environmental sustainability arm, Dilmah Conservation. The foundation also empowers local communities by teaching valuable skills and supports small businesses with entrepreneurship programmes.

As a standard-bearer of Sri Lankan excellence in the tea market, Dilmah understands that its reputation is forged by the country’s unique terroir. To protect the land, the company prioritises sustainable practices, invests in climate-smart agricultural techniques and strives to minimise its environmental impact.