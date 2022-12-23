There’s no such thing as a stupid question

When Mr Ang Sheng Jin sees students shying away from asking questions, he’s reminded of his younger self.

“I was afraid to ask ‘stupid’ questions,” recalled the executive creative director at MullenLowe Singapore. “But there’s really no such thing as a stupid question. Who knows if the questions might open up new learning possibilities?”

Mr Ang encourages his mentees to ask questions, and knowing that he was once in their position makes it easier for them to speak up.

BUILDING A CULTURE OF MENTORING

Having a safe space to ask questions and learn is a large part of what makes mentoring a valuable tool for youth. This is why Mentoring SG is inviting potential mentees, mentors and partner organisations to sign up on its website.

Officially launched at the National Mentoring Summit 2022 on Dec 9, Mentoring SG is a key movement under Forward Singapore, the nation’s collective effort to review and refresh Singapore’s social compact and develop a roadmap for the next decade and beyond.

Mentoring SG aims to build a culture of mentoring in Singapore, and work with corporate partners, professional and mentoring organisations, educational institutions and youth groups to make mentoring more accessible to young people here.

Mr Kelvin Kong, executive director of the Mentoring SG office, said: “While mentoring is so powerful in preparing our future leaders, it is still challenging to connect the right mentor(s) to the right need, at the right time, with the right mindset. Mentoring SG wants to amplify the impact of mentoring in the lives of youth in Singapore by reaching out in a way that effectively resonates with them.”

A VIRTUOUS CIRCLE

More organisations are inculcating mentoring into their corporate culture. For companies such as MullenLowe, this has been formalised into a programme that grooms students, graduates and interns into polished young professionals.

“We believe that mentoring those who have the right mindset, attitude and passion will allow us to identify the right talent for each job role,” said Mr Ang. He added that every mentee is assigned to at least one senior on each project.

With two decades in the advertising industry, he said that he has been fortunate to have been mentored by senior colleagues. “They opened my mind and my world in seeing things beyond advertising. Also, they guided and taught me the basics, techniques and skills needed.”

Mr Ang added that when he was a student, he did not have “the right knowledge and guidance” and it was tough entering the industry. Thankfully, his creative talent allowed him to win student awards, which put him on the radar of advertising agencies. “I knew back then that I needed to give back and help to plan for students in the future.”

Outside of his workplace, Mr Ang has also mentored others, including students from his alma mater, Lasalle College of the Arts.