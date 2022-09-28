Thrills and spills at the Williams Racing fan activation pop-up store at Suntec City

Teams like Williams Racing recognise that engaging with fans can help grow a team’s fan base and boost the sport’s profile.

Ms Claudia Schwarz, chief marketing officer at Williams Racing, said: “For the 2022 season, we planned large-scale fan experiences at five events – Miami, Montreal, London, Singapore and Austin – and each is planned many months in advance.

“The first key building block of the experience is finding the perfect location to enable our fans to get to us easily and to get the attention of people new to Williams Racing and Formula 1, who might be passing by and are intrigued by what lies behind the doors.”

For the Singapore Grand Prix, which is making a return after a two-year hiatus, the team’s pop-up store at Suntec City is open to non-ticket holders, making the sport accessible even to casual fans who may not necessarily want to watch the race but still want to be a part of the race experience.

Said Ms Schwartz: “With the booming popularity of the sport, thanks in part to the Drive to Survive (Netflix’s popular Formula 1 series) phenomenon, we are seeing every race sold out. It is also driving ticket prices higher, so not every fan has the luxury to visit the racetrack to experience the sport.”

SHOW CARS, SIM RIGS AND SHOPPING