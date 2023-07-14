TikTok Shop: Where creators, merchants and shoppers can forge authentic connections

The convergence of content and commerce – often referred to as shoppertainment – gives brands the tools and resources needed to foster business growth.

Last October, Mr Alif Adam, an avid TikTok user and owner of waist trainer and shapewear brand, Waistlab, joined TikTok Shop. He was motivated by a livestream from a home appliances brand that convinced him to make a purchase.

“Watching the product being demonstrated and realising I could buy it in the same app was fascinating,” he shared. “The buying experience, from enquiring about the product to making payment, was seamless. That got me thinking, what if Waistlab could do the same?”

By engaging in weekly livestreams and fostering continuous interaction with customers, Waistlab successfully built a TikTok community focused on self-care, healthy lifestyle habits and body confidence. The community even has its own hashtag: #WomenofWaistlab, or WOW.

“We saw a 40 per cent increase in monthly revenue since we joined TikTok Shop,” said Mr Alif. “TikTok Shop has become one of our main sales channels alongside our online store. In fact, we ceased our offline operations in April as our TikTok Shop has been consistently outperforming our physical store, which opened in 2021.”

According to TikTok figures, there’s good reason for merchants like Mr Alif to be optimistic. The 2023 6.6 mega sales season in Singapore witnessed a 170 per cent increase in gross merchandise value and a 160 per cent increase in orders over the baseline value.

Mr Alif also highlighted a recent study conducted by Material that revealed that the TikTok community is 1.5 times more likely to buy products discovered on the platform compared to other platforms’ users. The study found that 37 per cent of TikTok users have made immediate purchases of items they came across on TikTok.

For instance, the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt page, which uses short video clips to showcase product benefits, has enjoyed over 58 billion views, reshaping how consumers are discovering new products and shopping.

E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS LIKE NO OTHER