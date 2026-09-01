Toyogo turns 40 with a new mascot, an EV giveaway and an eye on the next generation
Known for its stackable storage boxes, the Singapore brand is celebrating four decades while adapting its products and business for changing homes and shopping habits.
For many Singaporeans, Toyogo is a familiar presence at home. Its storage boxes may once have held their childhood toys; years later, some are turning to the same brand to organise homes of their own.
Toyogo has seen that continuity first-hand. According to Ms Viviant Chua, Toyogo’s executive director, some customers have returned to the brand’s former retail location in Toa Payoh, unaware that the store had moved to Bedok North more than a decade earlier.
The reason for the long gap between visits? Their earlier purchases had simply lasted that long.
“Our products are designed to last, not to be replaced frequently,” said Ms Chua. “While trends and lifestyles have evolved, our commitment to quality, functionality and value has remained the same.”
Founded in 1986 by Mr KT Chua and his wife, Madam Teo Chiew Kim, Toyogo began with an ambition to create a local plastic goods brand guided by the quality standards the couple admired in Japanese products.
Although best known for its storage boxes in Singapore households, Toyogo has also served businesses since it was founded. Over the years, the brand has expanded into third-party storage and logistics services.
Marking its 40th anniversary this year, Toyogo is celebrating with shopping promotions, in-store activities, its first mascot and a lucky draw with an award-winning Dongfeng electric vehicle (EV) as the grand prize.
EVOLVING WITH SINGAPORE’S STORAGE NEEDS
As living spaces become more compact, consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that make better use of available room while fitting into contemporary interiors.
Toyogo has responded with more space-efficient designs, as well as updated colours and styles. It has also strengthened its online presence as shopping habits shift towards e-commerce, said Ms Chua.
One thing has remained consistent, however: Customers often return to the same storage series because its dimensions and stackability allow them to add to what they already own as their needs change.
A MILESTONE WITH A PLAYFUL TWIST
For its 40th anniversary, Toyogo wanted a grand prize that would stand out – and found an unexpected connection in the Dongfeng Box. Besides being a practical EV, its name provides a playful nod to the storage boxes for which Toyogo is best known.
“We felt the connection was both fun and meaningful,” said Ms Chua.
Volt Auto, the exclusive distributor of Dongfeng in Singapore and Malaysia, subsequently came on board to sponsor the Dongfeng Box grand prize.
“The Dongfeng Box felt like it belonged in the Toyogo family – practical, dependable and a little bit fun. Toyogo has spent 40 years putting things people love inside a box, and now, the biggest one yet comes with a steering wheel,” said Mr Soh Ming, founder and CEO of Volt Auto. The EV was named the top hatchback by a number of automotive platforms in Singapore.
The “box” theme extends to Hako, Toyogo’s first mascot. His name comes from the Japanese word “hako”, meaning “box”, and the character was created to represent the brand’s approachable, reliable and family-friendly identity.
“He symbolises storage, organisation and the practicality that Toyogo brings to everyday life,” said Ms Chua.
Hako will feature in the brand’s anniversary campaign and activities, and is set to remain part of Toyogo’s identity beyond its 40th year.
Shoppers can also take part in the 40th Anniversary Gachapon Event at Toyogo’s Bedok North retail outlet. Those who spend at least S$60 in a single transaction are entitled to one spin, with every participant guaranteed a prize.
Other anniversary activities include monthly promotions offering savings of up to 90 per cent on selected products. On social media, Toyogo has launched a giveaway for three Insta360 Luna Ultra cameras. Following the first draw on Aug 21, two more winners will be announced on Sep 4 and Sep 18.
BUILDING THE NEXT 40 YEARS
Mr Chua and Mdm Teo have already handed leadership to the second generation, including Ms Chua. As the second generation continues to steer the business, the family is gradually preparing younger members to take on greater responsibilities.
“We see this transition not just as a continuation of our legacy, but as an opportunity to bring fresh ideas while preserving the trust that generations of Singaporeans have placed in our brand,” said Ms Chua.
Looking ahead, Toyogo plans to expand its range of home organisation and lifestyle products while creating a more seamless experience between its physical stores and online channels. It also plans to build closer relationships with customers through partnerships and community initiatives.
For Toyogo, the anniversary is as much about acknowledging the people behind its first four decades as it is about preparing for the next.
“This milestone belongs not only to Toyogo but also to the people who have grown with us over the years – our customers, employees, retail partners and suppliers,” said Ms Chua. “As we celebrate 40 years, we are not only reflecting on where we have been – we are looking ahead with excitement and confidence for the next 40 years.”
Follow Toyogo on social media for the latest anniversary updates. Make a purchase before Nov 29, 2026, to enter the Toyogo 40th anniversary grand prize giveaway for a chance to win a Dongfeng Box. Terms and conditions apply.