Trade with confidence – and at your own pace

Trading activity on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) may be hitting record highs, but investors who prefer a slower, longer-term approach now have more reasons to stay invested without feeling pressured to trade.

Tiger Brokers Singapore has removed its S$2 quarterly custody fee for Singapore-listed stocks, which was previously charged when no trades were made in a quarter. This move allows low-activity investors to hold shares without worrying about inactivity charges – an advantage especially for those focused on retirement savings or other long-term goals.

The custody fee waiver builds on earlier measures to support the SGX and the local investing community. In 2022, Tiger Brokers waived SGX custody fees for active users, ensuring that frequent traders were not burdened by backend holding costs.

“By removing both the custody fee for active users and low-activity users, we’re making it easier for investors to build and hold Singapore-listed portfolios without unnecessary friction,” said Mr Ian Leong, CEO of Tiger Brokers (Singapore).

ENABLING CPF INVESTMENT THROUGH TIGER TRADE

Starting Aug 11, the brokerage also expanded access for investors looking to optimise their retirement savings. Customers are now able to link their Central Provident Fund (CPF) and Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) investment accounts to Tiger Trade.

“Introducing CPF and SRS linkage to Tiger Trade is about giving Singaporeans more control over their retirement planning,” Mr Leong shared. “By enabling access to CPF-approved investments directly on our platform, we’re helping investors make informed, long-term decisions with funds that matter most to their future.”

Under the CPF Investment Scheme, members can invest a portion of their CPF savings in products such as insurance, unit trusts, fixed deposits, bonds and shares. The SRS, meanwhile, is a voluntary scheme that complements CPF and is managed by the private sector. Participants can contribute and invest at their own discretion and claim tax benefits.

By linking their CPF or SRS investment account to the Tiger Trade app, users can access a wide range of CPF-eligible investment products, use tools like Tiger AI to analyse real-time market data, and consolidate their cash, CPF and SRS investments – all on one platform.