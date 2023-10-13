Transformative workspaces: Fuelling innovation and collaboration in a new era
Modern workspaces have moved beyond functionality to play an important role in employee engagement and corporate branding.
Amid Singapore’s dynamic corporate landscape, the demand for physical office spaces remains consistently high. With the resurgence of in-person work arrangements, the enhancement of workspaces is a natural progression. No longer merely venues for operations, modern offices now serve as employee-centric hubs that fuel collaboration and innovation, function as strategic tools for branding and promote vibrant work environments.
Said Mr Chris Chong, CEO of Retail & Workspace (Singapore & Malaysia), CapitaLand Investment: “We are seeing more tenants placing higher importance on how workspaces can play a part in talent retention and attraction strategies. Businesses are also reassessing the office environment with the aim of attracting employees back to the office.”
Reflecting Mr Chong’s perspective, what distinguishes the office of Evident, a global leader in the manufacturing of advanced life science and industrial equipment, is the presence of an omni-theatre right on its premises.
Located at the organisation’s Asia Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Singapore, the omni-theatre boasts a curved LED screen and a state-of-the-art surround sound system. While its primary function is to elevate customer showcases and presentations, it serves a dual purpose as a recreational haven where employees gather for post-work socialising and immersive gaming experiences.
AN EMPLOYEE-CENTRIC FOCUS
An increasing number of companies such as Evident are acknowledging the significance of creating workspaces that cultivate a sense of belonging and identity. A McKinsey & Company series on the post-pandemic future of work predicted that cubicle set-ups will give way to collaborative and community-oriented workspaces.
These changes are aimed at fostering employee connections, which can result in more engaged and productive employees and enhanced business growth.
“The future of work has evolved – we are no longer coming to the office to sit at our desks all day,” said Mr Akio Hirohashi, Evident’s executive managing director, APAC. “The office is where we gather to innovate and ideate, so we created an environment that aligns with these objectives.”
Evident’s APAC headquarters, situated at CapitaLand’s UBIX in Ubi industrial hub, brings its corporate functions, sales, service and technology teams under one roof. Designed with modularity and flexibility in mind, the office enables seamless transitions between brainstorming and discussions, as well as project work and lively gatherings.
In addition to providing the space needed for its technology, microscopy, and service and repair centres, UBIX provides accessibility and connectivity that benefit both employees and the organisation’s global customers that number over 100,000.
Besides having Ubi MRT station at its doorstep, the development is a five-minute drive from the Pan-Island and Kallang Paya-Lebar expressways. It is also close to Changi Airport, a boon for its overseas employees and stakeholders who travel to the company’s APAC headquarters for training and various engagements.
A study investigating the impact of commuting on employee productivity indicated that shorter commutes and the ability to engage in active modes of transportation, such as walking or cycling, made employees happier and thus more productive at the workplace.
“We value our people and recognise that an easily accessible office location with nearby amenities can enhance employee satisfaction, boost productivity and ultimately, foster higher talent retention,” said Mr Hirohashi.
LEVERAGING LOCATION AS A STRATEGIC EDGE
In the tech world, the decision of where to set up shop is far from arbitrary; it can significantly shape a company’s financial performance.
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management found that innovation thrives best within a close-knit ecosystem of key stakeholders that includes entrepreneurs, corporate partners and investors. The benefits of expanding into technological hubs – such as proximity to access to talent and strategic partnerships – often far outweigh the associated relocation costs, sometimes up to sixfold.
Mr Spencer Lim, general manager of Rakuten Asia’s human resources and administration department, noted that the Central Business District (CBD) is a hub for numerous tech companies. From a corporate branding perspective, a workspace in central Singapore is essential for Rakuten Asia, given its diverse portfolio of tech-based businesses from e-commerce to fintech, he added.
Rakuten Asia is located at CapitaGreen, an award-winning office tower in the heart of the business district. Known as Rakuten Crimson House Singapore, the office serves as its regional headquarters, housing a workforce of over 500 employees.
“With a strategic foothold in central Singapore, we place the company at the intersection of industry trends and advancements – our presence here is crucial for maintaining competitiveness,” said Mr Lim.
Furthermore, Rakuten Crimson House's central location offers employees easy access to transportation, dining options as well as recreational and cultural attractions, thus enhancing work-life balance.
Similarly, business parks offer industry-specific ecosystems designed to foster innovation, cross-collaboration and partnerships. For instance, Singapore Science Park is a hub for life sciences and tech innovation companies, while Changi Business Park boasts a robust financial, tech and IT environment. Over in Jurong, International Business Park is home to companies from the infocomm technology, research and development, high-tech manufacturing and the oil and gas industries.
REINFORCING BRAND VALUES
In an age where a company’s values hold increasing significance for customers and employees alike, each aspect of putting these values into practice should be carefully considered – including their embodiment within the physical workspace.
For instance, a rising number of employees express a preference for working with companies that prioritise environmental sustainability. Supporting this notion, researchers from McKinsey suggest that to attract top talent, office locations should dovetail with a company’s values, particularly in areas such as sustainability and community.
Rakuten’s location at CapitaGreen, also known as the green jewel of the CBD, aligns with the company’s sustainability ethos, shared Mr Lim. CapitaGreen has been recognised with the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Green Mark Platinum and Universal Design Mark Platinum awards for its eco-friendly features, from its lush plant-covered facade to the double-glazed floor-to-ceiling glass that reduces solar heat by up to 26 per cent.
Said Mr Lim: “Rakuten Crimson House Singapore, a Green Mark Platinum-certified office, exemplifies our commitment to providing a well-planned, environmentally conscious workplace for staff, while demonstrating our social responsibility in the management of the organisation’s carbon footprint through our choices.”
As more businesses prioritise green workspaces, CapitaLand Singapore has put together one of the largest portfolios of BCA Green Mark-certified buildings to support the sustainable goals of companies. These properties include CapitaSpring, Techpoint as well as life sciences and innovation hub Geneo.
VIBRANCY AT THE WORKPLACE
To add variety to the workday, Rakuten Asia staff can unwind over an array of spaces purposefully designed to support employee well-being. They can have a table tennis match in the games room, work out in the gym or take a break at the cafeteria. The latter is positioned away from the primary workspace, ensuring a peaceful environment for uninterrupted downtime.
As part of its commitment to enhance workplace offerings, CapitaLand is focused on refreshing its properties by incorporating modern amenities and digital innovations. Added Mr Chong: “As a forward-looking workspace operating platform, we also inject vibrancy in the workspace through dynamic community engagement activities.”
For example, curated offerings such as lunchtime workshops, futsal competitions, live performances and activities related to corporate social responsibility add an uplifting buzz to tenants’ everyday routines.
CapitaGreen’s tenants have participated in similar community placemaking activities, too. “The activities organised by CapitaLand further complement our employee offerings, contributing to work-life integration and making the workplace much more than it seems,” said Mr Lim.
Looking for a workspace that incorporates your business branding and people goals? Learn more about CapitaLand’s commercial properties, business parks as well as industrial and logistics spaces.