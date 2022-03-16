Transforming businesses, one sector at a time

The Textile and Fashion Federation (TaFF), Singapore’s official trade association for the fashion industry, frequently organises trade events to champion homegrown fashion labels, designers and retailers.

However, the administrative process of onboarding participating exhibitors at these events was tedious and time-consuming. Fashion event organisers, including TaFF and its members, as well as participating exhibitors faced challenges such as managing thousands of participants and the complex logistics to support them. They also have to optimise the allocation of event spaces while meeting constantly evolving requests.

TaFF needed a digital solution to automate and streamline these processes while keeping track of logistics like payments and materials submissions. However, no off-the-shelf systems met its requirements.

ANSWERING THE CALL FOR INNOVATION

Enter the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Open Innovation Platform (OIP), Singapore’s national platform for digital innovation.

Launched in 2018, the OIP has hosted over 300 problem statements with more than S$8.5 million worth of prize monies and grown its community to a pool of more than 11,000 solution providers. The OIP provides businesses with structured, high-touch and end-to-end support – from refining problem statements, scouting and evaluating proposals to setting the key performance indicators for the prototyping process.

Recognising the common issues its members were experiencing, TaFF joined OIP’s quarterly Innovation Call and selected Whale Cloud Asia, a subsidiary of Alibaba, to address the sector-wide challenge using a digital solution.

Whale Cloud worked closely with TaFF to develop a digital onboarding platform that reduced offline vendor management and provided real-time event and status updates on exhibition bookings. Repetitive manual administrative work was eliminated, allowing users to focus on higher value tasks like marketing and event promotion.

“The team at Whale Cloud was able to tweak its existing platform so that there were elements and functions unique to TaFF’s challenge,” said Ms Wong Jiayi, TaFF’s marketing manager. “Also, the team supported us in project management, helping to monitor the project timeline and journey.”

THE RIGHT SOLUTION STARTS WITH THE RIGHT PROBLEM STATEMENT