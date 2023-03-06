Transforming skilled specialists into tomorrow’s leaders

After a decade in legal practice, Mr Ng Shi Yang realised he wanted to be an organisational leader rather than a functional leader.

The technical nature of his profession as a litigator gave him little opportunity to hone the skillsets and values needed in organisational leadership, so Mr Ng began looking for roles in business. He admitted it was a humbling experience, as companies seemed to interview him out of curiosity regarding his career pivot instead of viewing him as a serious candidate.

“Recognising the market gap in my resume, I decided to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA),” he said. “I chose Nanyang Business School (NBS) at Nanyang Technological University because its programmes are recognised for their academic reputation and rigour.”

While pursuing a Nanyang Professional MBA at NBS (from which he will graduate this year), Mr Ng secured a role as a senior specialist in business management at FairPrice Group, where he works closely with the senior leadership team on strategies and business directions.

A LEADERSHIP-ORIENTED TRANSFORMATION

The Nanyang Professional MBA is designed for mid-career individuals seeking to elevate their skills to become T-shaped leaders with both breadth of understanding and depth of expertise in their chosen fields. There are two tracks available: General and International Trading.

Participants like Mr Ng, who select the general track, are usually skilled specialists looking to become flexible leaders with the help of a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance their existing storehouse of domain expertise.

“The programme is comprehensive, multi-directional and broad-based, allowing me to gain strategic insights into the multiple aspects of business,” said Mr Ng.

As a working professional and parent of young children, Mr Ng appreciates the accelerated 18-month schedule of the Nanyang Professional MBA. Weekend classes are held twice a month, allowing participants to minimise their out-of-office days and use of personal leave.

In addition to lectures, general track participants undertake case studies, study trips, simulations and hands-on industry projects to support their growth and learning.

In Mr Ng’s case, the experiences and learning from the Nanyang Professional MBA curriculum helped him to navigate his career pivot. “Transitioning from a pure legal practice background to a business management role involves a steep learning curve. But that curve was made less steep because of the business knowledge picked up and the instincts honed from the programme.”

One of Mr Ng’s most rewarding experiences was the Strategy Projects at Nanyang, where participants worked on a ‘live’ consulting project with a sponsor company. He recounted: “My team worked with a market-leading company to explore greenfield opportunities in a developing domain. Despite our unfamiliarity with the company’s area of speciality and the nascent domain, it was satisfying to incorporate the frameworks we learnt from the programme to analyse the business opportunity.”

Mr Ng added that the insights he has gathered from the Nanyang Professional MBA have helped to reaffirm his beliefs on effective leadership: “Two key lessons stand out – firstly, leaders are in it for the long haul, to do a sustainably profitable business, while managers tend to think more short-term and more tactically. Secondly, leaders coach to help realise their team’s full potential, while managers micro-manage and direct.”

DEVELOPING LEADERS IN INTERNATIONAL TRADE