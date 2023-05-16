Transforming their career trajectories with a postgraduate education

Radio presenter Andrea Heng, from CNA938 at Mediacorp, found herself grappling with an unforeseen challenge last year, when she was tasked with re-organising the station’s programming schedule. However, with her Master of Business Administration (MBA) studies under her belt, Ms Heng proved to be more than capable of handling the challenge.

Said Ms Heng: “It prepared me to be nimble, to learn to communicate with different stakeholders and to understand their needs so that the right solutions can be determined. It also gave me the confidence to contribute ideas and gain consensus on their implementation.”

QUALITY EDUCATION AT YOUR OWN PACE

Ms Heng enrolled in the part-time University of Birmingham programme at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) in 2021 to upgrade her soft skills, broaden her worldview and hone her critical thinking skills as a journalist.

She chose SIM as she needed an educational institution that could accommodate her demanding work schedule without sacrificing the quality of her learning.

SIM offers full- and part-time postgraduate programmes spanning a wide variety of industry-relevant disciplines. Ranging from graduate certificates and graduate diplomas offered by SIM to Master’s degrees awarded by top-ranking universities, these programmes are designed to develop real-world competencies and skills in students so that they can thrive and succeed in the workplace.

A key advantage of embarking on studies at SIM is the direct access to globally recognised qualifications awarded by world-ranked institutions from the United Kingdom, Australia and France that make up SIM’s postgraduate university partners.

Ms Heng’s choice, the University of Birmingham, offers Master’s degree programmes in business and finance and is part of the prestigious Russell Group of universities. The university is also triple-crown accredited by the Association of MBAs, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and the EFMD Quality Improvement System.

Said Ms Heng, who graduated with a Diploma in Mass Communication in 2005: “The MBA is a second chance for me to pursue academic excellence. The well-paced and comprehensive curriculum provides an immersive learning experience that keeps me fully engaged throughout the sessions.”

Similarly, Ms Audrey Sheh, a senior financial analyst at HP Singapore, was seeking a Master’s degree programme with a strong academic reputation. She found it in the part-time Master of Science (MSc) in Professional Accountancy, awarded by the University of London (UOL) at SIM .

University College London (UCL) – the arm of UOL that provides the academic direction for the MSc – retained its position at No 8 in the QS World University Rankings 2023 for the second consecutive year.

“SIM is an established and reputable institution in Singapore, and hearing the numerous success stories from its students sealed my decision to sign up,” said Ms Sheh. “I also like that after graduation, I can remain connected as a member of the UOL alumni network, which has a diverse community of over 100,000 alumni across 180 countries.”

A SHARPENED SET OF SKILLS TO AID STRATEGIC DECISION-MAKING