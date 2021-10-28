Transforming your cloud with Qlik

According to Mr Geoff Thomas, Qlik’s senior vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan, most organisations struggle when it comes to going beyond core analytics efforts to truly understand what to do with the data they have.

“Organisations collect huge amounts of data. But most of the data that can guide decisions and actions isn’t analytics-ready or accessible,” he said.

As such, fast-growing organisations have opted for software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to drive growth via cost-effective cloud deployment, tailored to their unique needs.

For instance, cloud analytics places data analytics and business intelligence (BI) processes on remote servers – affording companies of any size the means to access resources such as data storage, networking software and enterprise applications without the need to consider investment in costly infrastructure or new software.

In a nutshell, cloud analytics providers help businesses ease the load of IT decision fatigue, inefficient spending and slow deployment. This enables them to focus on what really matters: Running the business and keeping a close tab on bottom lines.

With Qlik Cloud, organisations have access to an all-in-one cloud platform that takes raw data and transforms it into actionable insights and next steps with Active Intelligence. This empowers leaders and employees alike with greater agility and more effective decision making.

Recognising that every organisation’s data needs are unique, Qlik’s open, cloud-agnostic SaaS platform with hybrid deployment options also protects data location, addresses local governance needs, and affords flexibility and control through cloud choice.

SUPPORTING THE DATA NEEDS OF REGIONAL BUSINESS HUBS

In order to help enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter and deploy at scale, Qlik is continuously investing in both its platform and global infrastructure.

The conception of Qlik’s Singapore Cloud Region is testament to this, allowing organisations to deploy analytics at scale while keeping data in the region.

Qlik’s Singapore Cloud Region is also strategically positioned at the epicentre of business and trade activity in Asia, offering a solution for other businesses in the ASEAN region that want to harness SaaS and benefit from optimal performance and minimal latency.

“The new cloud region will support the country’s Smart Nation plans to boost digital adoption in local businesses to further build resiliency, innovation and competitiveness,” added Mr Thomas.

PREPARING FOR A CLOUD FUTURE